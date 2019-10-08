MLB playoffs: Yankees' Aroldis Chapman injures pitching hand during ALDS sweep celebration

Monday night at Target Field, the New York Yankees completed the three-game American League Division Series sweep of the Minnesota Twins to punch their ticket to the ALCS (NYY 5, MIN 1). The Yankees will face the winner of the Astros vs. Rays ALDS.

Because these are the 2019 Yankees, a team that put more players on the injured list than any other team in history, they managed to suffer an injury during their clubhouse champagne celebration. Closer Aroldis Chapman was spotted with his pitching hand wrapped up following ALDS Game 3.

You can see a photo of Chapman's hand wrapped up right here. Dan Martin of the New York Post has the details on the injury:

"I was just celebrating and everyone was jumping around,'' Chapman said through an interpreter. "I got hit with a bottle, but it's fine." Brian Cashman said he noticed Chapman's hand when he fist-bumped the closer. "He had a huge smile on his face, so I think that was a good sign,'' the GM said.

The Yankees have not announced an update on Chapman and likely won't until they hold a workout at Yankee Stadium sometime this week. Sounds like a minor injury. Still, with the way things have gone for this team this year, Chapman hurting his hand during the clubhouse celebration was a scare the Yankees didn't need.

Also, Yankees setup man Zack Britton exited Game 3 with the trainer an inning after jamming his ankle covering first base. Britton told reporters, including MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, that he was fine after the game, and the ankle won't be an issue going forward.

"No, we're not going to do any tests. I think a lot of it is being cautious about what I was coming off last year with the Achilles surgery. In that situation, the game was too important to be out there thinking about something other than pitching."

The Yankees have a deep and powerful bullpen with Britton and Chapman handling the eighth and ninth inning, respectively. The duo covered the final nine outs in Game 3 -- they were prepared to do the same in Game 1 before the offense broke it open -- and losing either one for even one game in the ALCS could be devastating.

The ALCS begins this coming Saturday. If the Astros win, Game 1 will be at Minute Maid Park. If the Rays win, Game 1 will be at Yankee Stadium. The Astros hold a 2-1 lead over the Rays going into Tuesday night's Game 4. Here's how you can watch.