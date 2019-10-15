MLB playoffs: Yankees, Astros fans react to umpire drama in ALCS Game 3

Things have been quite the mess during the New York Yankees and Houston Astros ALCS Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. No, not because of what the teams are doing, but because of umpire drama.

The home plate umpire Jeff Nelson was hit with a Martin Maldonado foul ball during the fourth inning and stayed in the game until before the fifth inning when a he left the game with a concussion.

There was a delay in action, for a lot longer than you would expect in such an important game, and over something that probably should have a built-in solution ahead of time. With no backup umpire to take the injured Nelson's place, everyone played musical chairs and moved to a new position.

The second base umpire was moved to to home plate, the third base umpire was moved to second base, the left field umpire moved to third base and apparently there is a shortage of umpires because no one moved to left field.

New umpire alignment after an injury to HP umpire Jeff Nelson. pic.twitter.com/h1Rdkv3WlK — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 15, 2019

Don't let the original left field umpire hear this, but now we know the ranking of umpire importance.

No LF umpire for remainder of game. So if you were ever wondering who the least important umpire is, there you go. — David Lennon (@DPLennon) October 15, 2019

This game was missing something but I just can't put my finger on it. Ah, yes, it needed an easily avoidable delay.

I was just thinking, what this game needs is a half-hour umpire change delay — wallace matthews (@OysterBayBomber) October 15, 2019

What takes longer, waiting at the department of motor vehicles or waiting for an umpire to get into gear? Spoiler alert: It's the latter.

Is there some reason getting an umpire into home plate gear takes longer than anything else in the world? — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) October 15, 2019

Now coming in to umpire this game.... #astros pic.twitter.com/9WhyHTWkQA — Rusty Mott (@pastoronpurpose) October 15, 2019

I'm not in charge of the MLB's finances, but I feel like they can afford to have a backup just in case.

We're just gonna play without a left-field umpire. What a completely normal thing to happen to a multi-billion dollar industry during its biggest games of the year. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) October 15, 2019

"Who's on third. What's on second. I don't know is on third. No Umpire is in left field."

Ah in comes NO UMPIRE, I hear he’s one of the best #ALCS pic.twitter.com/vWRdvITSuo — Joe Lipári (@joe_lipari) October 15, 2019

Tough week to be an official, and that goes beyond just the MLB.

NFL officials need the replacing, not the MLB umpires. — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) October 15, 2019

Hey MLB,

Pro tip: Get a backup umpire for next time. Especially in the postseason.

Signed, everyone.