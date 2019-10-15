MLB playoffs: Yankees, Astros fans react to umpire drama in ALCS Game 3
Things got a little unusual at Yankee Stadium
Things have been quite the mess during the New York Yankees and Houston Astros ALCS Game 3 at Yankee Stadium. No, not because of what the teams are doing, but because of umpire drama.
The home plate umpire Jeff Nelson was hit with a Martin Maldonado foul ball during the fourth inning and stayed in the game until before the fifth inning when a he left the game with a concussion.
There was a delay in action, for a lot longer than you would expect in such an important game, and over something that probably should have a built-in solution ahead of time. With no backup umpire to take the injured Nelson's place, everyone played musical chairs and moved to a new position.
The second base umpire was moved to to home plate, the third base umpire was moved to second base, the left field umpire moved to third base and apparently there is a shortage of umpires because no one moved to left field.
In summary:
Twitter had a field (no pun intended) day with the situation. Here are some of the best tweets:
Don't let the original left field umpire hear this, but now we know the ranking of umpire importance.
This game was missing something but I just can't put my finger on it. Ah, yes, it needed an easily avoidable delay.
What takes longer, waiting at the department of motor vehicles or waiting for an umpire to get into gear? Spoiler alert: It's the latter.
If only he had actually done this.
I'm not in charge of the MLB's finances, but I feel like they can afford to have a backup just in case.
"Who's on third. What's on second. I don't know is on third. No Umpire is in left field."
Tough week to be an official, and that goes beyond just the MLB.
See: Twitter reacts to controversial officiating in Packers win over Lions on Monday Night Football
Hey MLB,
Pro tip: Get a backup umpire for next time. Especially in the postseason.
Signed, everyone.
-
