MLB playoffs: Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka turns in another postseason gem, shuts down Twins in ALDS Game 2

NEW YORK -- Coming into the ALDS, the New York Yankees had legitimate questions about their starting rotation. The team did not add a starter at the trade deadline and Domingo German was suspended late in the season under MLB's domestic violence policy, leaving the Yankees without a fourth starter.

Furthermore, James Paxton came into October with zero postseason experience, and Luis Severino missed nearly the entire season with shoulder and lat injuries. His effectiveness was in question. That left veteran Masahiro Tanaka as the only established postseason performer in New York's rotation. In ALDS Game 2 on Saturday (GameTracker), he turned in another gem.

View Profile Masahiro Tanaka NYY • SP • 19 Oct. 5 vs. Twins in ALDS Game 2 IP 5 H 3 R 1 ER 1 BB 1 K 7

On paper, the Twins were a very good matchup for Tanaka. He is the game's best at getting hitters to chase out of the strike zone -- his 40.2 percent chase rate since 2017 is the highest in baseball by a large margin (Carlos Carrasco is second at 37.0 percent) -- and the Twins posted the highest regular season chase rate (31.4 percent) among postseason teams in 2019.

As a result, Tanaka struck out seven batters and generated 16 swings and misses. Tanaka struck out seven batters only once in his final 16 regular season starts, and only twice this year did he record as many as 16 swings and misses in a game. As you'd guess, many of those swings and misses came on chases out of the strike zone Saturday:

Masahiro Tanaka had the chase pitch working in ALDS Game 2. Baseball Savant

The Yankees have a very good bullpen and Tanaka has a severe third time through the order split -- he allowed a .309/.347/.596 batting line the third time through the lineup during the regular season -- so rather than send him back out for the sixth inning in Game 2, manager Aaron Boone went to his relievers. Tanaka only threw 83 pitches and appeared to have more left in the tank.

Tanaka's one bad ("bad") inning came in the top of the fourth, when he allowed a run on a walk and two singles, the second of which was a weak ground ball against the shift. That came after the Yankees blew the game open with a seven-run bottom of the third and Tanaka sat a while in the dugout. His control was a little off that inning. Otherwise, Tanaka shut the Twins down.

Masahiro Tanaka joins Sandy Koufax as the 2nd pitcher in MLB history to allow no more than 2 runs in each of his first 6 postseason starts — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) October 6, 2019

"The bottom line is, if he's throwing the ball the way he's capable of and on top of his game, we feel like he's a good matchup anywhere," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the week when asked about starting Tanaka in Game 2 rather than Game 3 given his extreme home/road splits (3.10 ERA vs. 6.05 ERA).

Saturday was Tanaka's sixth career postseason start and, in those six starts, he owns a 1.54 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in 35 innings. His postseason resume includes:

2017 ALDS Game 3: Seven shutout innings with the Yankees facing elimination vs. Indians.

Seven shutout innings with the Yankees facing elimination vs. Indians. 2017 ALCS Game 5: Seven shutout innings to give the Yankees a 3-2 series lead vs. Astros.

Seven shutout innings to give the Yankees a 3-2 series lead vs. Astros. 2018 ALDS Game 2: One run in five innings in the Yankees' only win vs. Red Sox.

"I think just having confidence in every pitch that you throw and just to be yourself and really execute," Tanaka said Friday when asked about his postseason success. "I think, personally, I don't really view it in that way as to being very successful in October, but I guess I just will be reiterating what I just said. It's about being yourself, being yourself on that mound and executing your pitches."

Tanaka doesn't have the postseason resume of, say, Madison Bumgarner or Justin Verlander, but he has been excellent in October during his time with the Yankees. In a rotation of question marks, Tanaka is the closest thing the Yankees have to a sure thing this postseason. In ALDS Game 2 on Saturday, he turned in another great start to put the Yankees in position to take a 2-0 series lead.