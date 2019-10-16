MLB Playoffs: Yankees miss out on big chances to crack Astros ace Gerrit Cole in ALCS Game 3

NEW YORK -- Gerrit Cole bent, but he did not break. The Houston Astros co-ace -- and former New York Yankees first-round draft pick -- wiggled in and out of danger in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday night, helping the Astros to a 2-1 series advantage (HOU 4, NYY 1). Houston has reclaimed home-field advantage after losing Game 1 at Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees did not make life easy on Cole in Game 4. The flame-throwing monster who shut the Rays down twice in the ALDS only appeared sporadically Tuesday night, and instead had to grind through long at-bats against the self-proclaimed 'Savages in the Box.' New York put two at least runners on base in three of the first five innings, and had the go-ahead run at the plate eight times.

One of those eight times Didi Gregorius sent a long fly ball to the warning track that is almost certainly a home run with the regular season baseball:

Brett Gardner and Edwin Encarnacion made weak contact outs after DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge started the first inning with back-to-back singles, and Gregorius sent a weak chopper to first with the bases loaded. Judge struck out with two runners on base and two outs in the second inning, then Gregorius flew out to right with two on to end the fifth.

All told, the Yankees put nine runners on base in the first five innings against Cole, yet went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and didn't bring a run home. Cole obviously deserves credit for that. He did not have his best location in Game 3 -- his five walks were a 2019 high -- yet he still shut out the regular season's highest scoring team for seven innings in their building.

The Yankees, however, also deserve some blame. Encarnacion had been 0-for-the-ALCS before his fifth inning two-out double with the bases empty. Gary Sanchez has one hit in 13 ALCS at-bats. Gardner, who inexplicably hit third over Gleyber Torres in Game 3, has two hits in the series. The ALCS hitting woes, summarized:

Edwin Encarnacion: 1 for 12

1 for 12 Brett Gardner: 2 for 14

2 for 14 Didi Gregorius: 1 for 12

1 for 12 Gary Sanchez: 1 for 13

1 for 13 Gio Urshela: 2 for 10

Those five have started all three ALCS games and they are a combined 7 for 61 (.115) in the series. The Astros allowed the fewest runs in the American League during the regular season and you're not going to beat them with five hitters traveling on the interstate. New York's offense at the moment is LeMahieu, Judge, Torres, and hope this is the at-bat one of the other guys snaps out of it.

The Yankees led baseball in batting average (.294), slugging percentage (.518), and OPS (.890) with runners in scoring position during the regular season, and they had their chances against Cole. Only seven times in his 24 starts prior to Game 3 did he allow more than six baserunners. He put nine men on base in Game 3, but the knockout punch never came.

It takes near flawless baseball to beat the Astros. In Game 2 on Sunday, Adam Ottavino hung a slider that George Springer hit for a game-tying home run, turning a possible win against Justin Verlander into an eventual walk-off loss. In Game 3, the Yankees had Cole on the ropes multiple times early, but were unable to capitalize. Flawless baseball that is not.

After a convincing Game 1 win, the Yankees have lost home-field advantage and have put themselves in a position where they'll have to beat Verlander or Cole in Houston win the ALCS. The offense is mostly to blame, but the vaunted bullpen has let one game slip away already, and the rotation is not giving length. The ALCS has been all about missed opportunities for New York.