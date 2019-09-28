MLB postseason field set: Here's what is still on the line on the final weekend of the regular season

There are two days remaining in the 2019 regular season and the 10-team postseason field is set. The Indians were the last team on the outside looking in and they were eliminated from postseason contention with Friday night's loss (WAS 8, CLE 3). We now know who will be playing in October.

Current postseason picture

National League

Wild Card Game: Brewers at Nationals (Tuesday, Oct. 1)

Brewers at Nationals (Tuesday, Oct. 1) NLDS: Wild Card Game winner at Dodgers; Cardinals at Braves (begins Thursday, Oct. 3)

American League

Wild Card Game: Rays at Athletics (Wednesday, Oct. 2)

Rays at Athletics (Wednesday, Oct. 2) ALDS: Wild Card Game winner at Astros; Twins at Yankees (begins Friday, Oct. 4)

The 10-team postseason field is set but the postseason bracket is not yet final. Postseason seeding is still up in the air in some cases, and that means we will have meaningful baseball this weekend.

Here's a breakdown of what's still on the line during the final weekend of the 2019 regular season.

The NL Central title

Both the Cardinals and Brewers have clinched a postseason berth, but the NL Central title remains up for grabs. Here is the top of the division standings:

Cardinals: 90-70 Brewers: 89-71 (1 GB)

The Cardinals and Brewers each have two games remaining and St. Louis needs two of those four games to go their way (meaning a Cardinals win or Brewers loss) to clinch the division. They can clinch the NL Central title as soon as Saturday with a win and a Brewers loss. Milwaukee needs all four games to go their way this weekend to win the division outright.

Should the Cardinals and Brewers finish with an identical record -- that would require exactly one Cardinals win and two Brewers wins this weekend (91-71), or zero Cardinals wins and one Brewers win (90-72) -- the two teams would play a Game 163 tiebreaker to determine the NL Central champion. That's exactly what happened with the Brewers and Cubs last year (and the Dodgers and Rockies too).

The Game 163 tiebreaker, if necessary, would be played Monday, Sept. 30 in Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Cardinals won the season series 10-9 over the Brewers and would thus have homefield advantage in that tiebreaker game. The Game 163 winner will take on the Braves in the NLDS while the loser settles for a wild-card spot.

In the event that a Tiebreaker Game between the @Cardinals and @Brewers is necessary to determine the NL Central title, then it will be played in St. Louis on Monday at 3:09 p.m (ET)/2:09 p.m. CT on @ESPN and @ESPNRadio. #MLB #Postseason — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 28, 2019

The Cardinals are at home taking on the Cubs this weekend. The Brewers are in Colorado to face the Rockies.

Homefield advantage in the AL Wild Card Game

The A's and Rays will indeed play in the Wild Card Game this coming Wednesday. All three American League division titles have been clinched, so there's no scenario in which Oakland or Tampa Bay avoids the one-game winner-take-all affair.

We still don't know where that Wild Card Game will be played, however. The A's and Rays have identical 96-64 records, so these final two days this weekend are very important. You can be sure both clubs want to play that win-or-go-home game in their ballpark in front of their fans.

The Athletics won the season series 4-3 over the Rays and thus own the tiebreaker. Should the two teams finish with identical records, the Wild Card Game will be in Oakland. Tampa Bay has to finish ahead of the A's in the standings to host the game.

As it turns out, the June 20 game between these two clubs could end up deciding where the Wild Card Game will be played. The Rays scored three runs in the top the ninth that day to take a 4-1 lead, but the A's stormed back with four runs in the bottom of the ninth to win the game. Matt Chapman clubbed the walk-off three-run homer.

For the Rays to host the Wild Card Game, they need to win at least one game this weekend while the A's lose two, or win two games while the A's lose at least one. Oakland can clinch homefield with two wins, one win and at least one Rays loss, or two losses and two Rays losses.

The Athletics are facing the Mariners in Seattle and the Rays are in Toronto to face the Blue Jays.

Homefield advantage in the NL Wild Card Game

The Nationals will play in the Wild Card Game this coming Wednesday. We know that much. We don't know who they'll play -- the Cardinals and Brewers are battling for the NL Central title, with the loser settling for a wild-card spot -- or where they'll play just yet.

Here are those three teams in the standings:

Nationals: 91-69 Cardinals: 90-70 (1 GB) Brewers: 89-71 (2 GB)

The Nationals are in good position to host the Wild Card Game even though they lost the season series to the Brewers (2-4) and Cardinals (2-5) and do not own either tiebreaker. Washington will clinch homefield advantage with one win or one Brewers loss this weekend. That's all it takes.

For the Brewers to host the Wild Card Game, they need two wins over the Rockies this weekend and two Cardinals wins over the Cubs and two Nationals losses to the Indians. In that scenario St. Louis wins the NL Central and the Brewers and Nationals finish with identical 91-71 records. Milwaukee holds the tiebreaker and thus would host the Wild Card Game.

As for the Cardinals, there is no scenario in which they can host the Wild Card Game. They either win the division or play the Wild Card Game on the road. It's slightly complicated, so let's spell it out:

Cardinals win two games this weekend: NL Central champs

NL Central champs Cardinals win one game this weekend: NL Central champs with at least one Brewers loss. If the Brewers win two games to tie the division, the Game 163 loser will have a worse record than the Nationals and thus play the Wild Card Game on the road no matter what Washington does this weekend.

NL Central champs with at least one Brewers loss. If the Brewers win two games to tie the division, the Game 163 loser will have a worse record than the Nationals and thus play the Wild Card Game on the road no matter what Washington does this weekend. Cardinals win zero games this weekend: NL Central champs with two Brewers losses. If the Brewers win one game, they'd play a Game 163 and the loser would have a worse record than the Nationals. If the Brewers win two games, Milwaukee is the NL Central champs and St. Louis is on the road in the Wild Card Game.

Got all that? Long story short, the Nationals can make this all much less complicated with one win this weekend. Washington wins one game and they'll host the Wild Card Game no matter what the Brewers and Cardinals do.

Homefield advantage in the World Series

Friday night the Astros clinched the best record in the American League and thus homefield advantage through the ALCS. Technically, they clinched at least a tie of the American League's best record, but because they won the season series 4-3 over the Yankees, they hold the tiebreaker.

The best record in baseball is still up for grabs though, and the best record in baseball ensures homefield advantage through the World Series. Here are the top of the MLB standings:

Astros: 105-55 Dodgers: 104-56 (1 GB) Yankees: 103-57 (2 GB)

The Dodgers and Astros did not play this season, so the tiebreaker is intradivision winning percentage rather than head-to-head record. The Astros are 54-20 (.730) against the AL West while the Dodgers are 49-25 (.662) are against the NL West, so Houston owns that tiebreaker no matter what happens this weekend.

Because they hold the tiebreaker, the Astros only need one win or one Dodgers loss this weekend to clinch homefield advantage through the World Series. That's it. The Dodgers have to finish with the best record outright to clinch homefield, so they need two wins and two Astros losses this weekend.

As for the Yankees and Dodgers, homefield advantage between those two teams in the World Series is still up for grabs. Those two clubs played this season and the Yankees won the series 2-1, so they hold the tiebreaker. Here are their clincher scenarios:

Dodgers clinch homefield over Yankees: Any combination of wins and Yankees losses totaling two.

Any combination of wins and Yankees losses totaling two. Yankees clinch homefield over Dodgers: Any combination of wins and Dodgers losses totaling three.

Long story short, the Astros can clinch the best record in baseball and thus homefield advantage throughout the World Series with one win this weekend. That's the easy part. The Yankees can't catch the Astros but they can still catch the Dodgers and secure homefield advantage in the World Series.