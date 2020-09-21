Major League Baseball's shortened 60-game regular season is set to wrap up this week -- on Sunday, Sept. 27 -- and several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field are still up for grabs. Things in the National League are more wide open than in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races.

With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season. Here's where things stand right now.

If the season ended today

The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:

American League

No. 1 Rays vs. No. 8 Blue Jays

No. 2 White Sox vs. No. 7 Cleveland

No. 3 Athletics No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Twins vs. No. 5 Yankees

National League

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Reds

No. 2 Cubs vs. No. 7 Phillies

No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Cardinals

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Marlins

The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Series) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed's ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.

Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There's no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason, at least during the early rounds. Batting last is a real benefit, but that's about it for home-field advantage.

It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here's how MLB will break ties this year:

Head-to-head record (if applicable). Intradivision record. Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).



MLB will play the LDS, LCS, and World Series in a bubble. The American League bubble will be in Southern California (Dodger Stadium and Petco Park) while the National League bubble will be in Texas (Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park). The World Series will be played at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the hunt

American League: Mariners (4.0 GB of WC), Angels (4.5 GB), Orioles (4.5 GB), Tigers (4.5 GB)

Mariners (4.0 GB of WC), Angels (4.5 GB), Orioles (4.5 GB), Tigers (4.5 GB) National League: Brewers (virtual tie), Giants (virtual tie), Mets (2.5 GB), Rockies (3.0 GB)

Already clinched

Dodgers: Clinched postseason spot

White Sox: Clinched postseason spot

Rays: Clinched postseason spot

A's: Clinched postseason spot

Twins: Clinched postseason spot

Yankees: Clinched postseason spot

Padres: Clinched postseason spot

MLB standings

Below are the MLB standings heading into Monday. Division title and postseason percentages are from SportsLine.

* = clinched playoff berth

American League W L PCT GB 1. Rays* 35 19 .648 -- 2. White Sox* 34 19 .642 -- 3. Athletics* 33 20 .623 -- 4. Twins* 33 22 .600 -- 5. Yankees* 31 22 .585 -- 6. Astros 27 26 .509 --

AL Wild Card W L PCT GB 7. Cleveland 29 24 .547 — 8. Blue Jays 27 26 .509 -- 9. Mariners 23 30 .434 4.0

National League W L PCT GB 1. Dodgers* 38 16 .704 -- 2. Braves 31 22 .585 -- 3. Cubs 31 22 .585 -- 4. Padres* 34 20 .630 -- 5. Marlins 28 25 .528 -- 6. Cardinals 26 24 .520 --

NL Wild Card W L PCT GB 7. Phillies 27 26 .509 -- 8. Reds 27 27 .500 -- 9. Brewers 26 26 .500 -- 10. Giants 26 26 .500 -- 11. Mets 24 29 .453 2.5 12. Rockies 23 29 .442 3.0

Monday's notable games

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Phillies at Nationals, 6:05 p.m. ET

White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. ET

Yankees at Blue Jays, 6:37 p.m. ET

Brewers at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Cubs at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Marlins at Braves, 7:10 p.m. ET

Astros at Mariners, 9:10 p.m. ET

Rockies at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

Because more than half the league will qualify for the playoffs this season, we've got nine games with playoff implications on the schedule despite the late hour. Much is as at stake starting with Monday's slate.