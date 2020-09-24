Major League Baseball's shortened 60-game regular season is set to wrap up this week -- on Sunday -- and several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field are still up for grabs. Things in the National League are more wide open than in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races.

With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season. Here's where things stand right now.

If the season ended today

The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:

American League

No. 1 Rays vs. No. 8 Blue Jays

No. 2 Athletics vs. No. 7 Cleveland

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 White Sox vs. No. 5 Yankees

National League

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Reds

No. 2 Braves vs. No. 7 Giants

No. 3 Cubs vs. No. 6 Marlins

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Cardinals

The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Series) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed's ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.

Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There's no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason, at least during the early rounds. Batting last is a real benefit, but that's about it for home-field advantage.

It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here's how MLB will break ties this year:

Head-to-head record (if applicable). Intradivision record. Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).



MLB will play the LDS, LCS, and World Series in a bubble. The American League bubble will be in Southern California (Dodger Stadium and Petco Park) while the National League bubble will be in Texas (Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park). The World Series will be played at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the hunt

American League: Angels (2.5 GB of HOU), Mariners (3.0 GB of HOU)

Angels (2.5 GB of HOU), Mariners (3.0 GB of HOU) National League: Phillies (0.5 GB of MIA; 1.0 GB of WC), Brewers (1.0 GB), Mets (3.5 GB)

Already clinched

Athletics: Clinched AL West

Clinched AL West Braves : Clinched NL East

: Clinched NL East Dodgers: Clinched NL West and number one seed

Clinched NL West and number one seed White Sox: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot Rays: Clinched AL East

Clinched AL East Twins: Clinched postseason spot



Clinched postseason spot Yankees: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot Padres: Clinched postseason spot

Clinched postseason spot Cleveland : Clinched playoff spot

: Clinched playoff spot Cubs: Clinched playoff spot

MLB standings

Below are the MLB standings heading into Wednesday.

* = clinched playoff berth

American League W L PCT GB 1. Rays* 37 20 .649 -- 2. Athletics* 34 21 .618 -- 3. Twins* 35 22 .614 -- 4. White Sox* 34 22 .607 -- 5. Yankees* 32 24 .571 -- 6. Astros 28 28 .500 --

AL Wild Card W L PCT GB 7. Cleveland* 32 24 .571 — 8. Blue Jays 29 27 .518 -- 9. Angels 26 31 .456 3.5

National League W L PCT GB 1. Dodgers* 39 17 .696 -- 2. Braves* 34 22 .607 -- 3. Cubs* 32 24 .571 -- 4. Padres* 34 22 .607 -- 5. Cardinals 27 26 .509 -- 6. Marlins 28 28 .500 --

NL Wild Card W L PCT GB 7. Giants 28 27 .509 -- 8. Reds 29 28 .509 -- 9. Phillies 28 29 .491 1.0 10. Brewers 27 28 .491 1.0 11. Mets 25 31 .446 3.5 12. Rockies 24 31 .436 4.0

Thursday's notable games

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Cubs at Pirates, 1:35 p.m. ET

Rockies at Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET

Mets at Nationals, 6:05 p.m. ET

White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. ET

Yankees at Blue Jays, 6:37 p.m. ET

Marlins at Braves, 7:10 p.m. ET

Orioles at Red Sox, 7:30 p.m. ET

Tigers at Royals, 8:05 p.m. ET

Astros at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Brewers at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET

A's at Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. ET

Including jockeying for seeding -- and there's a lot to be done -- eight of those games have playoff implications. I suppose we could stretch it and add the Mets in there and make it nine. Regardless, that's a lot of meaningful baseball for Sept. 24.