MLB postseason race: Five players who must step up down the final stretch to reach the playoffs

Two weeks. That is how long we have left of regular season baseball. Two weeks for players to find one last hot streak. Two weeks for teams to make one final playoff push.

For some teams, two weeks might not be enough. Despite respectable second half surges, the Diamondbacks and Mets' efforts could be too little, too late. The Fightin' Phils never quite found their groove. And as for the Red Sox, pending a miraculous comeback, they will most likely be watching the playoffs from the comfort of their couches, rooting for whoever matches up with the Yankees.

That leaves three NL clubs fighting for two wild-cards spots: Nationals, Cubs and Brewers (Cardinals could also fall into the race). A familiar scenario is unfolding in the AL between the A's, Rays and Indians. For the latest look at the playoff picture, click here.

Needless to say, it's go-time for those who have worked their tails off for 150-plus games to put themselves in playoff contention.

Now is also time for individual players to step up, particularly those who have expectations placed upon them. We have seen X-factor players take teams from being on the bubble to dancing in October. Cody Ross took San Francisco to another level in 2010, Daniel Murphy caught fire for the Mets in 2015, and the list goes on.

These impact players can be the difference between cleaning out the locker room and spraying champagne in it.

Here are five players who need to step up if they want their teams to make the postseason.



Others to keep an eye on:

· Cory Spangenberg, 3B, Brewers

· Todd Frazier, 3B, Mets

· Sean Doolittle, RP, Nationals

· Rhys Hoskins, LF, Phillies