Thanks to the World Baseball Classic occupying our time for a few weeks and a very early Opening Day, the imminent start of the 2026 MLB season came at me faster than most. I'm supposed to still be in "preview" mode during spring training, yet I'm building power rankings already.

That's fun, though. Let's talk about who can win the World Series.

I have to start with the two-time defending champion Dodgers. They have the shortest odds to win the World Series and since they signed Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million deal, we have to endure another round of "holy cow, no fair, no one else even has a chance to win the World Series!" nonsense.

The Dodgers are, of course, the most likely team to win the World Series, but that doesn't mean they are likely. It might sound as funny as when I say first base is the easiest defensive position, but it's not easy. We're all smart enough to grasp the concept, right? The Dodgers have the best chances to win the World Series, but it's a 26.9% chance per FanGraphs odds. Even if you think that's too low and it's like 35% (it's way lower than that, but I'm trying to humor some people), that means there's a 65% chance they don't win it all.

See? Get outta here with any sure thing. So much has to break right.

There's a reason we've only seen one three-peat since the 1970s and why only two franchises have ever pulled it off.

Who else could win it all? Ideally, you'd love to head into a season in which all 30 teams truly had a chance, but I feel pretty good in saying at least a handful simply cannot. Here are my subjective tiers of World Series contenders.

The favorite

The Dodgers. Enough said.

Strong contenders

I could probably expand this one a little, but I feel like this is the firm second tier.

Yankees, Blue Jays, Mariners, Cubs

Need a few breaks

These teams are either slightly more flawed or have a few more questions than the teams above. Just a few. Things could certainly break right and it wouldn't shock me in the least.

Tigers, Mets, Braves, Phillies, Brewers, Astros, Red Sox

Maybe if everything breaks right

Think 2023 Rangers for this one. I still remember in spring training saying to another writer, "I don't think they will even make the playoffs, but I could totally see the Rangers winning the World Series." That's this group, for the most part, even if a few need to make the playoffs, logistically.

Royals, Guardians, Giants, Diamondbacks, Padres, Pirates, Reds, Marlins, Athletics, Rangers, Orioles, Rays

Maybe next year... or the year after

No chance. Not in 2026.

Rockies, Nationals, Cardinals, Angels, Twins, White Sox