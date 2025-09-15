The 2025 Major League Baseball season has been the season of the tailspin. We've seen so many contending teams going through just absolutely wretched stretches of baseball. The Mets won on Sunday, but before that had lost eight in a row and were getting in danger of falling out of the playoff picture, but they were merely the latest entrant on the collapse train.

We don't need to rehash it for each individual team. Every single contender except probably the Brewers have gone through stretches where the fan base probably had that desperate, "we're never gonna win another game!" feeling. And Brewers fans have been tortured enough in postseason play that I feel pretty confident in saying the following:

I don't think we've ever had a season where fans of every single contending team will have such a low level of confidence heading into the playoffs.

Seriously, every single week in Power Rankings, I feel like fans of a handful of contenders are going to yell at me for having their favorite team too high. When does that ever happen? Usually it's that I'm too low on their favorite team and need to give them more credit. In this bizarro season, fans are lining up to tell me, "hey man, you don't realize how much they suck."

Check New York. There's no way any Mets fan has faith in the team right now. Ask a Yankees fan how good the Yankees are and you'll get something back about how they are actually bad and the rest of the teams behind them are extra special terrible.

How about the defending champion Dodgers? Their fans are fully ready to accept the gut punch as the bullpen blows the season. We can stay out west, where Padres fans have given up on the season multiple times. How are Astros fans feeling right now? Do you think Mariners fans trust the Mariners? In the playoffs? If they even make it?

The Tigers fan base cannot possibly have any faith right now. I can speak from experience on the Cubs' end. Without looking at the possible playoff matchups, the feeling is, "I guess it's cool that we'll make the playoffs, but we won't win a game." Of course, right now, the Padres are lined up to visit the Cubs in the Wild Card Series and there's no way Padres fans think they're winning at Wrigley.

On and on we could go. Is any fan base confident heading into the playoffs> My best guess was maybe the Phillies. But I'm sure there are plenty of people in Philly worried about the injuries to Zack Wheeler and Trea Turner and thinking of doom-and-gloom scenarios after last season's quick exit.

Even the Brewers are just 14-14 since Aug. 16.

It's remarkable, really. The general vibe with this baseball season is basically just, "my team will find a way to fail." The thing is, when two playoff teams are trying out-fail one another, the potential for fireworks is high.

Is there chaos on the horizon? I'm ready to embrace it.