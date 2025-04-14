The Atlanta Braves entered the season with high hopes and so far have gotten their teeth kicked in on a pretty regular basis. Yeah, we've seen them weather slow starts quite well in recent seasons, but not to this extent.

Remember, in 2021, they were 4-8 through 12 games and then never above .500 until Aug. 6 before winning the NL East and the World Series. In 2022, the Braves were 23-27 and 10.5 games out through May. They'd win the NL East. They started strong in 2023 and last season they were an amazing 18-6 through April 26.

This time around, it is one of the worst starts in Atlanta Braves history. This is just the 12th time in Braves history that they started 4-11 or worse through 15 games, but six of those cases happened back when the Braves were in Boston. The only worse starts in the Atlanta years happened in 1988 and 1990, when they started 2-13. They also started 4-11 in 1973, 1978 and 2016.

There's still a lot of time left and we've seen the Braves in recent memory climb out of holes, just not to this extent.

On the flip side, there's some brilliant baseball being played in the NL West (excluding, as usual, the Rockies).

I've spent some time here in the early going trying my damnedest to remind people that you can't just crown the Dodgers as the best team ever based on an 8-0 start. Maybe it's because I'm so old that I remember the 2016 Cubs starting 25-6 and you young whippersnappers surely don't remember the 1984 Tigers starting 9-0 then 16-1 then 26-4 then 35-5.

But also, it's because even the best teams go through rough patches. Since that 8-0 start, the Dodgers have gone 3-6. And yet they are still the deepest and most talented team in baseball and, arguably, the best team in baseball.

The Dodgers are, at present, in third place, though. I'm still not willing to drop them very far down the rankings due to their immense talent, but we have to recognize this isn't quite the runaway that so many people thought we were watching through eight Dodgers wins.

The Giants have their best start since 2003 and it's only the seventh time since moving to San Francisco that they've been 11-4 or better through 15 games. They are a ridiculous 7-2 on the road and that now includes a sweep in Houston and a series win in the Bronx. We can ask questions as to the sustainability here, but there shouldn't be any questions about how good they've been before. These Giants have been outstanding.

The Diamondbacks, by the way, are getting lost in the shuffle here. They are a formidable ballclub and maybe 9-7 doesn't look like a great record, but that's a 91-win pace. It puts them in fourth place in this juggernaut division. The rotation is capable of better, too.

The Padres have the best record in baseball at 13-3, matching their best start in franchise history in 1998, a season in which they won the NL pennant after a 98-win regular season. They are now 10-0 at home and overall have a +30 run differential. Their only series loss came in Chicago to a good Cubs team in the cold weather. Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing MVP-caliber baseball while Jackson Merrill isn't far behind and Manny Machado is just doing Manny Machado things. It's a strong and confident bunch right now and we know the front office will go all in when it comes to making any trades in July.

For now, the Padres sit at the top of the best division in baseball and that's more than good enough here for the top spot.