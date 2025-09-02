For much of the season, I've been saying the American League is wide open. Within the last few weeks, I declared that the Tigers and Blue Jays had separated themselves a little bit and were the frontrunners. While they still have the best records in the league, each of these teams has looked vulnerable of late.

The Blue Jays have gone 6-8 since Aug. 16. I heaped the praise on the Tigers last week and now they've lost six of their last eight and that rotation behind Tarik Skubal continues to look extremely concerning.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox and Yankees are only 2 ½ games back of the Jays in the AL East while the Tigers are only a half-game better than the Jays for the best record in the American League. The Astros are only a game behind the Yankees and Red Sox in the standings while the Mariners are only three back of the Astros. Might there be room for the Rangers or Royals to squeeze their way in?

Regardless, the AL is once again wide open. Any of the top six teams are legitimate contenders for the AL pennant and, frankly, the way things have been such a roller coaster ride for every good team, a surprise entrant in the playoffs could well steal that pennant.

Take a look at the odds to win the AL right now and ask yourself who you'd feel confident right now in picking? Odds via BetMGM:

Tigers +290

Yankees +375

Blue Jays +400

Mariners +550

Astros +625

Red Sox +650

Rangers +3300

Royals +6000

I think there's a good argument for the Red Sox having the best value, maybe, but I'm not confident in any of those teams.

Hopefully this means the playoffs will be wild and see a lot of long series with multiple times where it appears "momentum" changed. One thing I know for sure is there will be a good number of predictions out there that end up looking terrible. It's incredibly difficult to predict anyway, but especially so in the 2025 American League, where the top contenders go from looking like world-beaters to inept at the drop of a hat.