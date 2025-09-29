Recency bias is obviously going to be a factor when trying to comb through our memories on such things, but I cannot remember a season in Major League Baseball with so many extreme highs and lows from contending teams. It's laughable, cockamamie, stupendous and tremendous. I like to say it's been a roller coaster ride and roller coasters are fun, but I usually only say it about an individual team. The 2025 season has made its case with nearly every contending team.

Some of the most extreme:

The Tigers had the best record in baseball at times and built a 14-game lead at one point. They lost 12 of 13 through the middle of July and 11 of 12 through the middle of last week.

From May 28 - July 26, the Blue Jays went 37-14. Then they lost six of eight. In September, they won six in a row and then lost six of seven before winning their last four to take the division title.

The Dodgers were one of the best teams for a while. Then, from July 4 - Sept. 6, they went 22-32. They closed the season by winning 15 of 20.

The Guardians had a 10-game losing streak through July 6. Then they won 21 of their next 28. They lost nine of 10 through Aug. 25. Then they won four in a row, then lost four of five. Then, Cleveland ripped off wins in 17 of their next 19 games.

The Mariners lost 11 of 14 through June 11. They had an eight-game winning streak in early August but lost seven of eight immediately thereafter. They lost six of seven through Sept. 5 and then won 17 of 18 games to clinch their first division title since 2001.

We could do this with every playoff team. They've all gone through stretches of going gangbusters along with stretches where it looks like they'll never win another game.

Now, all of this variance doesn't necessarily mean the playoffs will be amazing theater. It's possible we get a bunch of sweeps due to teams being so hot-and-cold all year. In fact, it's a big concern. I'm choosing to believe the chaotic regular season spins perfectly into a chaotic and competitive postseason, too, though.

Remember, we haven't had a World Series Game 7 since 2019. How about we get a bunch of do-or-die games in the early rounds and then see both League Championship Series go to seven before the Fall Classic takes us all the way to Game 7 on Nov. 1.

Pretty please, Baseball Gods?