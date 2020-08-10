Watch Now: Highlights: Astros at Athletics ( 1:58 )

Our weird season is certainly weird, especially for someone trying to rank the teams as earnestly as possible. Any hope of ever even trying to lean on some version of a transitive argument is already lost. Watch.

The Rays just took three of four from the Yankees. The Rays also were swept by the Orioles, who were swept by the Marlins, who lost two of three to the Mets, who are 2-5 against the Braves, who split four games with the Rays, who, again, took three of four from the Yankees, who swept the Orioles.

And I've gone cross-eyed. We could do something similar in the Central and the West, too (the Royals swept the Twins? Really?). As such, the rankings are gonna be tough and still rely heavily on a team's roster instead of judging by current record (sorry, Marlins fans).

There are, however, a small handful of teams that many expected to contend who have looked bad enough to worry this start might be indicative of a bad season.

The Diamondbacks offense outside the Marte Party looks rough; Madison Bumgarner looks worse; and there are reasons to worry in a big way about Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver (who is really close to being an opener at this point). Concern level: High

The Astros are 6-9, their pitching staff is completely patchwork; they probably won't get Justin Verlander back if I had to guess; the offense hasn't been as strong as in past years; and they already trail the A's by 5 1/2 games. Concern level: Moderate

The Nationals offense has been terrible (Juan Soto can only do so much); Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg have already battled health issues; Sean Doolittle has fallen apart and the bullpen was already thin. I have a feeling my NL bust pick here leading into the season was correct. Concern level: High

The Reds and Brewers have both struggled at times. They are both under .500 and already trail the Cubs by more than a series. Concern level for Reds: Low. I trust they'll play better moving forward. Concern level for Brewers: Moderate. I just don't think they will pitch or hit well enough.

Have the Rays' righted the ship? That was quite a series against the Yankees to pull them back to .500. Before that, things weren't looking too promising and Charlie Morton is hurt now. Concern level: Low-ish.

Now, onto the rankings.