MLB Power Rankings: As wild card races wind down, which non-playoff teams will make the leap in 2019?

We're winding down here on the regular season in the 2018, with just a week of games left. There are still some playoff races to sort out, but we mostly know what's on tap for us in October, in terms of the matchups. With that in mind, let's discuss which non-playoff teams might be joining the playoffs next year, such as how the Braves and Athletics have crashed the party this season.

The easy pick: Rays

OK, so the Rays enter Monday technically still alive, but I don't think they're going to win out while the A's lose out, so that makes them an easy pick to love for next season. They have a good shot at winning 90 games this season after starting 4-13. They don't lose anyone to free agency, either.

In looking ahead, Tommy Pham has been such a monster since coming over, he could definitely be the anchor to the offense next year. Some players with lesser big-league experience such as Jake Bauers, Joey Wendle, Willy Adames and Austin Meadows have flashed some potential at times and can build upon that.

There's no reason to doubt Blake Snell will keep pitching like an ace and the Rays have done well with their "opener" strategy. We'll likely see top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell return at some point in the season (probably late) from Tommy John surgery, too.

The Rays are also widely believed to have one of the best farm systems in baseball. A return to the postseason could happen in 2019.

The 'build on 2018' pick: Phillies

The Phillies fell apart this season, but they have already won 12 more games than they did last season and they have a shot to go from 66-96 to a winning record. That's a feather in their cap and once they get distance from the sour last two months, surely they'll realize that.

The Phillies have young players like Jorge Alfaro, Scott Kingery, J.P. Crawford and even Rhys Hoskins who could still get a lot better next season.

Aaron Nola is now an established ace to front the rotation while Zach Eflin and Nick Pivetta could improve.

Also, the Phillies could make a monstrous splash in free agency. They will be going after both Manny Machado and Bryce Harper. Landing at least one of them will be a major boost.

The other big task for the offseason is to find a way to fix that dreadful defense.

The possible breakout pick: White Sox

The White Sox have gone 19-18 since August 13 and that's an arbitrary endpoint, but it's also showing that they are closing the season much better than their record shows. Should they so choose, the White Sox could spend a lot in free agency.

They also have lots of young talent that could be set to breakout in 2019, such as Yoan Moncada, Reynaldo Lopez (he's already started to), Lucas Giolito, Carlos Rodon and 2019 AL Rookie of the Year possibility Eloy Jimenez. We could probably include people like Tim Anderson and Daniel Palka, too. I wrote more about the progress of the White Sox this season here.

The longshot play: Padres

I think the Padres actually arrive in 2020, but we've seen teams make playoff runs "a year early," and we could probably put the 2018 Braves in that category. I've already written a lot about the Padres' future potential, so you can check that out here.

As for what's going on in the present, let's rank 'em.