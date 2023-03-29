As we get ready to head into the 2023 Major League Baseball season in earnest, I'd like to have a talk about enjoying the moment. For a good number of teams heading into this season, we're talking to a fan base that could be watching a World Series champion.

To be clear, I'm only talking to fan bases of teams with a chance to win the World Series. A decent number of you can skip down to the rankings right now (A's fans, just show yourself out and save the annoyance).

It is a ride to be enjoyed. I would know. As our resident Cubs fan, I experienced 2016. If I could go back in time and tell myself anything, well, I absolutely wouldn't say a word. One of the things that makes a World Series title so great for a fan is you don't know it's coming. Sure, you can believe it is. You can suspect. You can hope for it. You can be confident. But you don't actually know. I do wish on the few bad stretches I didn't get so down and worried and self-loathing ("why do I always do this to myself?!?!?"), but then again, that's what makes the highs so high, right?

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

One thing I'm glad I avoided was the prospect hugging. That is, if your favorite team looks like it can win the World Series, why be so overly concerned with prospects, especially those in the lower levels, when looking to bolster the MLB roster? Just look at the 2021 Braves and all the moves made after the Ronald Acuña Jr. injury. They had been hovering around .500 all season -- in fact, they were never over .500 until into August -- and were still aggressive in making moves to shore up for a possible playoff run. Now they have a flag that'll fly forever reading "2021 World Series champions."

I never fretted dealing prospects to shore up that Cubs team. One can't always be staring at the future, otherwise the present never happens. I'm sure that someone would love to argue that the Cubs "only" won one championship, but that's more than an overwhelming majority of the league since 2015. I wouldn't trade it.

In looking toward this coming season, I'm really hoping fans of, say, the San Diego Padres embrace the present and throw out all worries about "what if" regarding any prospects being traded by the Wildman A.J. Preller ahead of the deadline. The Padres have never won the World Series! What are you waiting for? Root for this team and enjoy it like this is the year. They are certainly good enough.

The Guardians have the longest franchise drought at 74 years. They went to the ALDS last year. Don't prospect hug! Go for it!

The Brewers have never won it all. They are good enough to make a run. Embrace the now.

The Mariners haven't either and are just coming off a thrilling playoff series win over the Blue Jays. Enjoy the moment.

Twelve teams haven't won the title in over 30 years. Among those, the Twins (31), Mets (36) and, I guess, Orioles (39) have designs on taking this one.

Have fun with it, as much as you reasonably can.

I know the counterargument to this is that only one team wins per year and if your favorite team fails to come through with the title, you must then look ahead. Let the front offices worry about that during the day-to-day grind. We're fans. We don't control those moves, so why harp on them during a season in which our favorite team is playing incredible baseball? I'd rather not.

I don't know much, but I do know we could all do better in embracing a joyous team when it comes along instead of worrying about what comes afterward in the sports world. Enjoy the ride until it's over. That's the best advice a formerly long-suffering Cubs fan can give.

Oh, and if any Astros fans need me to tell them how awesome their team is, I already did that at the start of spring training. I mention this because anytime I don't mention a No. 1 team in the introduction, there's inevitably a deluge of "you ranked [insert team] number one but made NO MENTION of them before that?" from some disgruntled fans (and, no, I'm not singling out Astros fans -- every fanbase does it). Seems those people haven't gotten to the memo to enjoy the ride, huh? Why get angry about petty things when someone says you are rooting for the best team in the league?