We're now a week away from the All-Star break and that is obviously one of the big benchmarks in the season. Sometimes at this point, there will be an obvious No. 1 team. Most others, there isn't one. We're fortune right now to have three teams with a legitimate claim as the "best team in baseball" in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros.

Which one should be at the top? Let's make the argument for all three.

Dodgers

Record: 56-35 | Run differential: +77

We don't need to rehash their immense level of talent or the immense payroll that comes with it. These facets have been beaten to death.

The results say the Dodgers started 8-0 this season, but went 30-27 to follow that up through June 7. Then they got insanely hot and catapulted back to the No. 1 spot for the rankings last week. Through this past Thursday, they had won 18 of 23.

They've dealt with a bunch of injuries, notably to their rotation. They are starting to get healthier there and more help is on the way. It certainly looks like they'll be a force moving forward. How much of a balance should their potential weigh right now when we have 91 games of a sample so far? But for a lot of those games, they weren't full strength and they are getting stronger moving forward.

It's tough.

Tigers

Record: 57-34 | Run differential: +106

The Tigers opened the season by being swept in three games at Dodger Stadium, but then they got hot and haven't really cooled down. They've been alone in first place in the AL Central every day except one since April 5 and the lead has swelled to 13 ½ games, easily the largest divisional lead in the majors.

The run differential is the second best in the majors behind the Cubs, but tops here in this "Big Three" discussion. On the other hand, the Tigers appear to be in a weak division. Sure enough, they have played the second-easiest schedule in baseball to this point (the Astros sit 16th and Dodgers are 25th -- and keep in mind when using opponent winning percentage that teams winning a ton of games are hurting that opponent winning percentage, too).

The Tigers have the best pitcher in the world in Tarik Skubal along with a good No. 2 in Casey Mize. If there's a nitpick, it might be concern for the rotation depth late in the season.

Should head-to-head matter? The Tigers were swept by the Dodgers, as I said, and also lost two of three to the Astros.

Astros

Record: 55-35 | Run differential: +71

The Astros traded Kyle Tucker in the offseason and have been without Yordan Alvarez for much of this season. They were 17-18 at one point. A few weeks later, they were only one game over .500 at 26-25. Since then, though, the Astros have gone a ridiculous 29-10 with a +50 run differential.

And they just swept the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium. Those same Dodgers, again, had won 18 of 23 heading into the series. And the Astros beat them 18-1, 6-4 and 5-1 to break out the brooms.

If we're going to mention the Dodgers getting healthier in the rotation after dealing with starting pitching injuries, what about the Astros? They have six starting pitchers on the injured list right now. Alvarez and All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña are among eight position players on the IL.

And they just won't slow down.

Meanwhile, starters Spencer Arrighetti, Cristian Javier, J.P. France and Luis Garcia are all throwing bullpen sessions in their rehab.

Yeah, I think I'm sold.

I'm not saying this will last any longer than one week, but I do think the Astros have staying power toward the top. And they are the hottest team of these three, up through a stretch where they swept the Dodgers in three games in L.A.

The Houston Astros are, right now, the best team in baseball.