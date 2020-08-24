Watch Now: Padres Win 7th Straight, Longest Streak Since 2013 ( 1:30 )

One team has played only 17 games, and yet we're just one week away from the trade deadline. That's so 2020, right? Decisions need to be made by teams who might be interested in activity. The front offices need to decide if they are going to buy or sell. With such a small sample in the books, small samples being prone to flukes and more than half the league making the playoffs this year, the bet is it's going to be a seller's market. The very few teams who sell are going to have an awful lot of leverage.

Let's go backward and figure out what teams are going to be sellers, because I figure the list will be short.

Pirates - The big problem here is the lack of veteran players going well that would land a return. We know they'd sell, though.

Red Sox - They already have sold and new boss Chaim Bloom seems very likely to gut the place before trying to build it back up. Might J.D. Martinez be in play? Xander Bogaerts? It's also possible it will just be at the margins, but they are absolutely sellers.

Tigers - When they started 9-5 I started to have flashbacks to the worst-timed hot streaks we've had in recent seasons like the Giants last July or the Pirates in 2018 (which caused them to trade Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows for Chris Archer). Fortunately for the betterment of the franchise long term, the Tigers have since shown what they are.

Mariners - It might finally be time for Kyle Seager.

Rangers - You know who would land a huge prospect package right now? Lance Lynn.

Royals - Whit Merrifield would also land a pretty strong package. Would they deal Salvador Perez (assuming he can get healthy soon)?

Is that it? I really might be. The Orioles and Marlins surely want to sell, but they are probably too close to contention (the Marlins are in a playoff position right now). Giants boss Farhan Zaidi didn't sell Madison Bumgarner last season when the Giants were on the periphery of contention and that's where they sit now. Can the Angels really justify a sell-off in Mike Trout's prime when they just paid for Anthony Rendon? Everyone else is within a series of the playoffs. There's still another week for teams like the Marlins and Orioles to play to their true talent levels and help their front offices maintain their long-term course, but for now, the teams in this paragraph are all likely holders.

That means there are just those six sellers. Teams like the Nationals, Phillies, Reds and Brewers have disappointed but have playoff aspirations and I don't think they are about to reverse course. They'll try to buy. In all, this leaves 20 teams that would be looking to buy. Again, that's from six sellers.

This is all so 2020.