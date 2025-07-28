What a ride the season has been for the Toronto Blue Jays. They were a bottom-third team through just about two months. For real. I looked back and on May 26, I had the Blue Jays ranked 22nd.

And now they'll head to August at No. 1.

After a loss on May 27, the Blue Jays were 26-28 and eight games out of first place in the AL East. We shouldn't spend a ton of time looking at wild-card standings in May, but the Jays were three games out of the final playoff spot. Since then, they've been an utter wrecking crew. They have gone 37-15 -- unsurprisingly, the best record in baseball -- with a +70 run differential. They are averaging 5.65 runs per game in that span.

That eight-game deficit has been flipped on its head and the Blue Jays have a 5 ½-game lead, the second-biggest divisional margin in MLB. They have the best record in baseball. They have the best record in the American League by 2 ½ games. They are seven games safe in terms of a playoff spot despite the first team on the outside looking in, the Rangers, having won six straight.

Before Sunday's loss to the Tigers, which isn't a big deal at all, given that they took two of three on the road from one of the league's best teams, the Blue Jays were an absurd 17-4 in July.

Now, there are just about two months left. The Blue Jays are playing like the best team in baseball. Can they make this season special? They haven't advanced in the playoffs since losing in the ALCS in both 2015 and 2016. They haven't even won a playoff game since then. They haven't won an American League pennant since winning back-to-back World Series in 1992-93. The club record for wins is 99 and this group is on pace for 96 wins despite being two games under .500 in late May.

Everything is on the table for the Blue Jays. They are amazing right now. They are an easy No. 1 this week in the Official Power Rankings.