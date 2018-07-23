MLB Power Rankings: Brewers are sliding while the Cubs and Pirates are shaking up the NL Central

Things can change pretty quickly in a baseball season. We, of course, know this but what's happened in the NL Central in the past three or so weeks has been pretty staggering.

Through July 7, the Brewers had been the first-place team for most of the season. The Cubs were only alone in first place for two days at the time. The Pirates, at 40-48, were an obvious contender/seller.

The Brewers have been in first place for 75 days this season and once had a 4 1/2 game lead. They have now lost eight of their last nine games and face a 3 1/2 game deficit, partially because ...

The Cubs have won 15 of their last 20 games. They lead the majors in runs scored over that span. Even when they trailed the Brewers by 4 1/2 games, I told everyone who would listen this team was capable of "winning something like 15 of 20" and here we are. They now have a stronghold on the division.

The Pirates, once left for dead, have won nine in a row and 11 of their last 12. They are now two games over .500 and 4 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot. That's in the territory where they have to be considered a contender. Why?

The Cardinals are a game over .500 and actually trail the Pirates. The Cardinals are still a contender, though, and finally fired Mike Matheny. Sure, they've gone 3-3 since, but losing three of five in Wrigley Field is hardly terrible. The Cubs are 31-17 at home. You could probably call the series a success, really. Still, the Cardinals trailing the Pirates right now is pretty surprising. They were six games ahead on July 7.

As previously noted, things have changed pretty quickly here this month.

Heck, we could even talk about the Reds and how they were absolutely dreadful to start the season (3-18 at one point leading to 8-27), but have gone 35-29 since May 7. They're actually not a bad team anymore. The Reds aren't a contender, but they've proven now for over two months that they are a good team who ruined their season with an awful start.

And if that's the case, the Central is easily the strongest division in baseball from a top-to-bottom standpoint. It's got four contenders and the best last-place team. With how much has changed, it might just be the most fun, too.