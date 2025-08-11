File this one away, because you have probably never seen it before and it'll be rare moving forward to ever see it again:

The Milwaukee Brewers are making an utter mockery out of Major League Baseball.

Yes, the same Brewers that started the season 0-4 with a -32 run differential. The same Brewers that were 25-28 through May 24.

They have been playing like one of the greatest teams in MLB history since. The Brewers are 48-16 since that date, an outrageous 12 games better than the second-best National League team. That 48-16 mark for the Brewers? Yeah, that's a 162-game pace of 122 wins.

They aren't slowing down. They're 24-4 since July 5. They're 9-0 in August.

The bizarre thing is that nearly every other big-time contender has endured major struggles recently. The Blue Jays lost six of eight through Aug. 3. The Tigers lost 12 of 13 wrapped around the All-Star break and still haven't fully recovered. The Astros have gone 10-17 since July 6. The Mets are currently in a tailspin and that's where the Yankees have been for months. The Dodgers lost 13 of 18 last month. The Phillies have had multiple rough stretches, the worst being losing nine of 10 games from May 29-June 8. The Cubs have had a few months of "lose four of six" stretches.

Since everything seemed to click for the Brewers over Memorial Day weekend, the worst stretch they've endured was losing five of eight from June 3-11. They've also had an 11-game winning streak, a nine-game winning streak, an eight-game winning streak, won eight of nine and, well, you get it. They just win and win and win again. It's been ridiculous.

The 17-7 record in July was the second best in Brewers history (they went 20-8 in July of 1983). The best Brewers record ever in August was 21-7 (2011); this month, they're 9-0.

It has taken some time for the odds to come around and, arguably, the Brewers still aren't getting their due on this front. Here are the current odds, via Caesars, to win the World Series:

Dodgers +275

Phillies +650

Tigers +850

Brewers +1000

Mariners +1000

Myriad factors contribute there, including market size (there are generally a lot more people who bet on the major market teams and that affects odds), but it also seems like maybe an awful lot of baseball fans are expecting a Brewers backslide. To be clear, no, I don't believe they'll play at a 122-win pace the rest of the season, but they don't have to do that to win the World Series.

What they have shown is that they are not to be ignored. The Milwaukee Brewers are not only the best team in baseball, but they are absolutely destroying the rest of the field.