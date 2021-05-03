In past years, for a large part of the season, picking a No. 1 team in The Official Power Rankings has been one of the more fun aspects of doing them. At one point in 2016, I believe it was eight weeks straight -- between the Chicago Cubs sitting there with ease to start and end the season for months -- that my No. 1 ranked team went on a losing streak. It was a fun storyline on social media between myself and my loyal readers.

So far in 2021, there's been no drama at the top. Until now.

Through Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers had lost 10 of their last 13 games. As I let that wash over me, I came to the realization that the No. 1 spot this entire season had been the least challenging for me in the Official Power Rankings. Even with the two versions in the spring, I just mindlessly placed the Dodgers at the top and moved on to the actual work. Truth be told, they are probably still the best team in baseball. They also deserve a demotion at this point, even if it's only temporary.

Who takes over?

I thought about the Boston Red Sox. J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are powering that powerful offense and there have been some nice surprises on the pitching side. Plus, it would be funny to have them at one just about one month after I put them in last as punishment for being swept by the Baltimore Orioles.

Then again, the Texas Rangers just took three of four from them. Do I really want to reward that kind of behavior? Ditto for the Oakland Athletics losing a series to the Orioles this past weekend. I still don't buy the San Francisco Giants or Kansas City Royals as serious threats to the top spot.

Hmmm ...

If I'm thinking about this being a reward, there's an easy pick here.

The Milwaukee Brewers have gone 6-3 against their fan base's most hated teams (Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals). They swept the San Diego Padres in three games away from home. They just took three of four from the Dodgers. They've been doing this without Christian Yelich. They've been without Lorenzo Cain for a bit. They were missing Kolten Wong for over a week. They went into Sunday with 12 players on the injured list, including two arms from the rotation.

And yet, they are sitting here at 17-11 and with that impressive head-to-head resume.

Do I think they'll play like the best team in baseball moving forward? Nope. That doesn't really matter right now, though. They have earned their spot at the top with this impressive month of play, mostly without one of the best players in baseball.

Take a bow, Milwaukee. It's your time to shine.