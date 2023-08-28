In 1969, a few years after the construction of the iconic Space Needle, the city of Seattle was awarded a Major League Baseball team. The team was named the Pilots, due to the heavy ties to the aviation industry. The Pilots were one of the worst teams in baseball, but the on-field product wasn't the biggest problem. The ballpark (Sick's Stadium) wasn't cutting it and attendance was bad. In the offseason, after just one year, the team was sold to a car salesman in Milwaukee, who then moved the team there and named it the Brewers.

In 1977, Seattle now had The Kingdome and was awarded the Mariners as an expansion team.

Between the two teams berthed in Seattle, there are zero World Series Championships and one pennant (the 1982 Brewers took the AL pennant). The Mariners have only been to the playoffs five times, but four of those came from 1995-2001. From 1969-2017, the Pilots/Brewers had only made the postseason four times. They've made it four straight times from 2018-21, but they've still yet to win an NL pennant.

Might this be the year that one of the teams originating in Seattle break through and make the World Series? What if they both made it and faced each other? That would be pretty fun.

One thing is for sure: These are the two hottest teams in baseball right now.

The Brewers have won eight in a row and, despite a furious effort from the Cubs, hold a four-game lead in the NL Central. They've actually won 12 of 15 and those three losses came to the Dodgers, which is hardly an indictment. Since June 24, the Brewers are 34-20, which is a 162-game pace of 102 wins.

The Mariners scoff at such a pace. They've won 11 of 12, 19 of 23 and have gone 36-14 since the beginning of July. That's a 162-game pace of 117 wins. They were 7.5 games out heading to Aug. 16 and are now alone in first place, an outrageous turning of the tide in such a short period of time.

Though a Seattle-themed World Series isn't the most likely matchup, it is distinctly possible now while in late June the very idea would've gotten you laughed off the internet.