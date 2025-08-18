Generally speaking, I start eyeing a topic for the Power Rankings intro around Friday. Last Sunday, though, I told myself one thing was off-limits: I'm not writing on the Brewers again. I had done so two straight weeks and three of the last four. The best team in baseball deserves plenty of virtual ink, obviously, and there will always be plenty of "the national media is ignoring us!" chirping in situations like this, but I don't know if I've ever focused on the same team three straight weeks alone up here in Power Rankings, and I've been doing this since 2012.

The Brewers are so relentless right now that they've forced my hand, though. They've only lost once since July 30, and it was an extra-innings defeat on Sunday that came after they hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning. Think about how absurd that sounds. The trade deadline feels like a veritable eternity ago, but the Brewers' loss on Aug. 17 was their first since the deadline. They are 29-5 since July 5 and 53-17 since May 24. I've used those endpoints a lot recently, though, but the funny thing about how good the Brewers have been is that I don't really need them anymore. And that's why I'm writing about them again.

In glancing back through the last 10 years of baseball, the best teams in the regular season that went on to win the World Series were the 2016 Cubs, 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox.

At this exact point in the season, here are the records of those three teams along with the 2025 Brewers:

The 2016 Cubs were 78-45.

The 2017 Astros were 76-47.

The 2018 Red Sox were 87-36.

The Brewers are now 78-45.

The most regular-season wins we've seen in recent memory was 111 from the 2022 Dodgers. They were 86-37 at this point. The 2021 Giants won 107 games and were 79-44 at this point. The Dodgers that same season won 106 and they were 77-46 right now.

OK, so the Brewers haven't caught the '18 Red Sox's or '22 Dodgers' pace (yet?), but otherwise that's pretty lofty company to be keeping.

There's still a relatively long way to go, but it's pretty easy to see this being the best Brewers team of all-time. The franchise has only seen five teams get to the 95-win mark.

95-66 in 1979

95-67 in 1982

96-66 in 2011

96-67 in 2018

95-67 in 2021

In order to set the franchise record with 97 wins, the Brewers only have to go 18-21 the rest of the way. For anyone who has been paying attention to this team lately, it seems out-of-this-world ridiculous to imagine the Brewers having a losing record the rest of this season.

Dare I say, it's gotten to the point where anything less than their first NL pennant would be a disappointment for this Brewers team. Who would've ever thought back in mid-May that we'd even entertain such a thought?