Hello, Cardinals fans and welcome back to another edition of my power rankings. Well, welcome to all fans, but I have an apology to Cardinals fans. Let's tell a story about accountability first. It'll make sense, I swear.

Back in my post-college years, I still played summer ball for a bit. There was one umpire who I believed was the best in the league and having played in that league for a few years, I had developed a good relationship with him. His name escapes me -- sorry, it's been nearly 20 years -- but we'll call him James.

One time, I had worked a 3-2 count and got a fastball that looked about a foot outside. I dropped my bat and started to head to first. When I heard him ring me up, I couldn't believe it. He never missed like that. I start giving him the ol' "you're better than that, James. That ball is a foot outside, that's awful," etc. I'm sure I dropped an f-bomb or two in there. All he did was take it for a second and then finally yelled he'd heard enough and get back to the dugout. He didn't want to eject me, he said. I didn't want that, either -- plus, I really did like him! -- so I relented.

I was going to just leave it be. These games don't mean anything anyway. But after the game, on my way to my car, James approaches me. He was fully accountable and said he blew the call and he's so sorry. No excuses. He said right after he rung me up, he knew he blew it and was asking himself how and why. I said no worries at all and it was already water under the bridge.

Words couldn't describe how much I appreciated the accountability. I wasn't even asking for it, but he felt like he needed to let me know.

In that spirit, Cardinals fans, I missed on my Cardinals ranking last week in a bad way. It doesn't matter what they did this week. Putting them number 18 last week was ridiculous. It was a bad miss and I'm really sorry about that. I could offer up an explanation, but it would only look like an excuse. It's not like I underrated them preseason. I picked them to win the Central. I just missed last week.

Of course, they then went out and went 5-2 this week. Since starting 8-10, the Cardinals have gone 13-4 with a +25 run differential. Not only do they lead the NL Central by a pair of games, but they sport the best record in the NL. Only the Red Sox have a better record among all MLB teams.

If you look at some of the personnel (Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong, just to name two), it feels like they could be playing even better. Harrison Bader recently came back from injury. Rookie Dylan Carlson is on a tear and ace Jack Flaherty is 6-0 with a 1.70 ERA in his last six starts.

The Cardinals have a big week coming, with a chance to put some distance between them and the Brewers (three in Milwaukee) and then make a statement against the Padres in San Diego, including on two national broadcasts.

For now, they are in the top three and have successfully humbled me.