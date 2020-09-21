The craziness of the 2020 season has been quite enjoyable to this point and it's only beginning. We started the year saying we were ready to embrace the chaos, and that continues to be the case. It's been great and will continue to be.

Get this: The St. Louis Cardinals have only played 50 games. The Minnesota Twins have played 55. Everyone else is in between. And yet, the season ends in less than a week.

Oh, and now 16 teams out of a total of 30 in Major League Baseball make the playoffs.

As such, it shouldn't be all that surprising to see how many teams are playing for something this week. It's far more than in years past, obviously. Aside from the jockeying for seeds, there are several teams looking at all-or-nothing scenarios.

The Marlins enter the week as a five-seed, but have seven games remaining against the Braves and Yankees. A bad week could send them home. The Reds and Brewers are tied at .500 and could land anywhere from 5-8 or out. The Blue Jays and Astros should hold on, but neither are fully out of the woods just yet.

Three all-or-nothing teams really stand out to me, though.

New manager Joe Girardi. Year two of Bryce Harper's megadeal. J.T. Realmuto is a free agent after the season. Zack Wheeler was added to the rotation. Top prospect Alec Bohm is up. Andrew McCutchen got extra time to heal his ACL with the season being delayed. Aaron Nola is back in frontline form.

And yet, they are clinging to a half-game lead for the seven seed over three teams. So many scenarios leave them out. Realmuto is hurt and Harper is now also banged up.

Cardinals

The defending NL Central champs were in the NLCS last season. It might be the last year for both Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright. Jack Flaherty looked like a young ace last year. Paul Goldschmidt is back in prime form at the plate.

And yet, eight games in seven days -- including five against the Brewers -- could bury them.

It's a totally different situation than the Phillies and Cardinals, but the Giants won three World Series titles in even years in the 2010s. In 2010, they took down the mighty Phillies in the NLCS. In 2012, they came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the NLCS and then swept the heavily-favored Tigers in the World Series. In 2014, they were the second NL wild card. There are only a few holdovers, but if someone is gonna wreak havoc as the seven or eight seed, wouldn't it be the Giants in an even year? They are right there at 26-26.