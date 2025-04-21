So far this season, we've talked a lot about the Wests, specifically my belief in the Texas Rangers on the American League side and how great the NL West -- sans Rockies -- has looked thus far. The Easts always get plenty of virtual ink with the Yankees and Red Sox as prominent contenders on the AL side along with the interest in the Mets, Braves and Phillies in the National League right now.

How about so-called flyover country, though? As a lifelong resident and card-carrying fan of the Central divisions, we're going to send a little love in that direction this time around. Said love will be sent to the Wizard of Oz connection (Detroit has Lions and Tigers while Chicago has two types of Bears: Adult and cub).

On the AL side, the Tigers started the season by losing three games in Los Angeles to the Dodgers, but they've been excellent since. They've been either tied for first or alone in first place for the entirety of April. They are 8-2 against fellow AL Central teams and getting some great work on the mound from the likes of Casey Mize, Jack Flaherty, Jackson Jobe, pretty much the entire bullpen and, of course, reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. And on the offensive side, it looks like Spencer Torkelson is settling in as a monster middle-order power presence.

They have the second-best run differential in what appears to be a wide-open American League and I strongly believe they have staying power.

Over in the NL, the Cubs have the best run differential in baseball, flexing their offensive muscles to the tune of 6.04 runs per game (tops in the majors). They sit in first place in the NL Central by one game despite the best efforts of what has been a horrible bullpen to this point.

On top of the good numbers, the Cubs' schedule has been ridiculous. Checking strength of schedule this early is probably a fool's errand -- the Cubs have the hardest schedule, statistically, by a mile -- but we can eyeball it, right? The Cubs have played the Diamondbacks seven times, Padres six times and Dodgers five times along with three-game series against the Rangers and Athletics. That's it. The only team with a losing record is the A's and that isn't by much -- plus, those were road games. It isn't easy to be 14-10 and still have an opponents' record of well over .600 this early in the season, mathematically, but that's the reality. Further, this coming week, the Cubs play the Dodgers and Phillies. It's just been an outrageous schedule this April.

And yet, the Cubs are riding high. Formulas that combine run differential with strength of schedule have the Cubs as the best team in baseball, rather easily. We aren't gonna go that crazy, but they aren't too far off.