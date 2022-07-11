Fatigue is a reality in sports. Physical fatigue is why it's reasonable to rest players, whether we're talking about a full game or just a few innings. It can matter in a single game, too, especially if we're talking about a starting pitcher heading toward the late innings -- if that's even allowed anymore outside of the great Sandy Alcantara.

The adjacent world of sports discussion also has fatigue, but it's mental. We get tired of talking about the same thing. It's why it is traditionally harder to win the second MVP in a row than the first one and even more difficult to pull of a three-peat. We have human voters, after all, and sometimes our minds will lead us any which way but back to the same player.

The same can be true of teams, especially in subjective polls like these power rankings. It's easy to leave the Yankees just sitting there at the top without much thought. It's also incredibly boring. Yes, I absolutely agree it's boring, but that doesn't mean it's wrong. Still, the past several weeks, I've noticed an uptick of fans pushing back against the Yankees at the top. Someone even tried to explain to me what "power rankings are supposed to be," which was hilarious. I would ask a hypothetical like "would you walk into someone else's house and tell them where everything is supposed to be," but I know all too well a good number people would certainly have the audacity to do that.

Keeping in mind these are subjective power rankings, that they are mine and that they are the only Official Power Rankings on the internet, I'll humor the thought the Yankees shouldn't be number one anymore. I'll go in open-minded. Let's take a quick, surface-level look at the three elite teams. (Sorry, Mets.)

They are 56-29 and the last remaining NL team with fewer than 30 losses. They are on pace to win 107 games, which seems like it should be the best record in baseball. Their +151 run differential is more than double anyone else in the NL. In terms of the "hot" factor, they've now won 11 of their last 12 games. They are also 18-13 against teams .500 or better.

The Astros are also 56-29, which means they, too, are on pace to win 107 games. The +102 run differential is the second-best in the AL and third in the majors. They had a rough patch back in April, but since June 13 have gone 19-5, which is the best record in baseball in that time. (The Yankees are 18-8 while the Dodgers are 19-6.) They recently won 13 of 15 with the only two losses being those late-inning Yankees comebacks in the Bronx. Houston is 19-14 against teams .500 or better.

Yankees

The Yankees are 61-25, which means they're still on a pace for 115 wins. The +177 run differential is the best in baseball by a decent margin and that suggests the record isn't fluky. They are 23-14 against teams .500 or better and play in easily the best division in baseball.

The only issue here is on the "hot" factor. The Yankees have lost four of seven and are "only" 5-4 in July. If we tried to find an exact spot a bit further back, we could go to the day before the Astros beat them twice in a row. Since June 23, the Yankees are 9-7.

Is that really what we're pinning everything on, though? A 9-7 record in baseball isn't bad at all. The Yankees are still 4 1/2 games better than the two other juggernaut teams, have a much better run differential and play better against tough competition.

Even if it's close, the Yankees still have the top resume. If you want to say moving forward that the Dodgers and/or Astros will be better, that's a whole different argument.