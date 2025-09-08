We've grown accustomed to seeing a powerhouse atop the National League West. The Dodgers led the majors in wins in 2024, won 100 games in 2023, led the majors in wins in 2022, won 106 games -- trailing only the Giants -- in 2021, led the majors in wins in 2020 and led the National League in wins with 106 in 2019.

The easy assumption heading into this season was that it would be more of the same. That is to say that the overriding sentiment was the Dodgers would either lead the majors in wins or someone in the West, like the Giants in 2021, would have to go crazy in order to topple them.

The Padres emerged early as the team that might be, hopefully (in the eyes of many), up to the task.

It's September now and both teams are limping toward the finish line. Both the Giants and Diamondbacks were closer to first place than the Mets were heading into Sunday. After Sunday's results, the Giants are the same distance away from first as the Mets are. Remember, the Giants and D-backs were sellers at the trade deadline. This isn't a matter of the Mets falling apart (though they haven't exactly been lighting up the win column) and while the Giants have gotten hot, the situation is mostly a testament to the mediocrity of the Dodgers and Padres.

The Dodgers have lost seven of nine. They are 11-14 in the last month. They are 23-32 since July 3. They are 50-49 since May 15. The Dodgers are not a bad team by any stretch and still have a great roster, but the sample of them being mediocre this season is a lot bigger than the sample of them being elite or even great.

And while the Dodgers have injuries -- who doesn't? -- they aren't that depleted. The biggest names on the injured list are Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, Roki Sasaki and a few relievers, plus some starting pitchers they've been without all year. There's injury impact, yes, but this isn't a situation where the team is drastically worse off due to injury compared to every other team.

They just aren't as great as they were supposed to be. They were just swept by the Pirates, for goodness sake.

The Padres refuse to take advantage, however. They've lost nine of their last 13 and have gone 9-13 since Aug. 13.

With the top two teams scuffling to such an extent, we've seen two teams that have the look of non-contenders -- and it's overwhelmingly likely they still are non-contenders -- climb to within miracle range. They should have been eliminated by now, but instead the D-backs are 7 ½ games out of first place. That's how far back the Cubs are from the Brewers in the NL Central.

And then there are the Giants, who were pitiful for a stretch (they went 9-25 from July 11-Aug. 22) but now are making an attempt at a last-second playoff run. After Aug. 22, they won 11 of 12. It's still a major longshot for them to make the postseason, but they are four games out of the final wild card spot and seven back of the Dodgers. They have seven games remaining against the Dodgers, too, so they technically could control their own destiny there (while needing some help with the Padres).

It shouldn't have been like this. With the Padres on pace to win 88 games, a juggernaut World Series champion that is too good for the rest of the baseball should have this division put away. By the same token, with the Dodgers being a mediocre team since the middle of May, where are the Padres? Why can't they rise up and steal this thing? In the meantime, the door has been left ever-so-slightly open for a team that looked like one of the worst in baseball just a few weeks ago.

Of course, the funniest thing of all is that so few teams in all of baseball have truly separated themselves as great teams all season. We'll get into that in these rankings.