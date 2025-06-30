So many of us always knew it was only a matter of time. While the Dodgers have been away from the No. 1 spot in the Power Rankings for weeks at a time this season, it was always inevitable that they'd return. In any gambling column or video spot where the subject was brought up, every single time all season I said that the most likely outcome in the regular season is the Dodgers finishing with the best record in baseball.

There were plenty of speed bumps between that hot start and right now, but the Dodgers are back at the top. There's reason to believe they'll be there for a while and it's entirely possible that they stay here in the top spot for the rest of the season (though I'd wager that we'll have cause to move them down at least one week).

It was Friday, June 13, when the Giants beat the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium and moved into a first-place tie in the NL West. The Dodgers weren't supposed to be in a fight at the top of the division, not 2 ½ months into the season and certainly not after starting 8-0.

With Sunday's win, the Dodgers have now gone 12-3 since that loss. They have the best record in baseball -- tied with the team they are dethroning at No. 1 -- at 53-32. That's a 101-win pace. They won 98 last season before taking the World Series.

This has come despite Mookie Betts not hitting like we're accustomed to seeing along with a few other offensive blips (such as Teoscar Hernández's OPS being 64 points lower than last year).

The rotation, though, is where the Dodgers have been ravaged by issues. Only Yoshinobu Yamamoto (16 starts) and Dustin May (15) are close to a full-season workload. Tyler Glasnow has only made five starts. Blake Snell's only made two. Roki Sasaki might be done after eight underwhelming starts. Tony Gonsolin is back on the injured list after seven starts. Clayton Kershaw has made eight starts but has only gone more than five innings twice now. We could keep going, but everyone gets the point.

Moving forward, things are going to start opening up to the point that the Dodgers will have a ton of rotation depth once again.

Yamamoto and May remain in the rotation. Kershaw has a 1.57 ERA in 23 innings in his last four starts. Emmet Sheehan returned from Tommy John for a start and looked great before being demoted to Triple-A, but he'll be back soon. Snell threw a bullpen session Saturday. Glasnow has already made two rehab starts and worked up to 66 pitches. Shohei Ohtani has worked up to two innings and 27 pitches in his major-league rehab from his surgery (the Dodgers are slow-playing his return to a full starter workload at the big-league level rather than send him on a minor-league assignment and lose him from the lineup).

I just named seven starting pitchers. Justin Wrobleski threw well in six innings Sunday after an opener. Ben Casparius has been great in a swing role and has shown the ability to get length with his outings when needed. That's nine before we get to Gonsolin or Landon Knack or Bobby Miller or even consider if Sasaki comes back late in the season.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have some electric arms at the back of the bullpen -- and the bullpen as a whole naturally improves when the rotation gets healthy -- along with an offense headed up by Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Betts, Hernández, Will Smith and a capable group of lower-order hitters like Andy Pages and Tommy Edman.

So, yeah, the Dodgers are back at the top. They might make themselves comfortable, too.