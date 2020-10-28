The Los Angeles Dodgers are finally on top of the proverbial mountain. For the first time since 1988, they are the World Series champions. And for the first time ever, they sit atop our final season power rankings. I haven't tracked this nor do I care to go back and look, but the guess is they've been number one more than any other team since at least the start of the 2017 season, maybe even going back further. They had just previously failed in the playoffs.

In 2013, they were unable to recover after a 13-inning loss in Game 1 and a 1-0 loss in Game 2 of the NLCS.

In 2014, the Cardinals came back from a 6-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS and closed things down in Game 4 with a Matt Adams three-run homer off Clayton Kershaw.

In 2015, they ran into Jacob deGrom. Daniel Murphy also morphed into Babe Ruth.

In 2016, they lost three straight to the Cubs after a 2-1 series lead.

In 2017, the Astros took them down in an epic seven-game World Series.

In 2018, the Red Sox pretty well throttled them.

In 2019, the Nationals stunned them in Game 5 of the NLDS with clutch homers.

The Dodgers flipped the script this year. They trailed the Braves three games to one in the NLCS and won three straight. They never trailed or faced elimination in the World Series, bouncing back in a big way from every setback -- with the best example being scoring in just two batters in the first inning of Game 5 after that catastrophic ending to Game 4.

And now Dodgers fans forge an unfamiliar path into the offseason. Instead of hand-wringing on how the team can finally get over the top in the playoffs, it'll be wondering how they can remain champions. I would say it'll be easier, but that's not true in this era. There hasn't been a repeat champion since the Yankees won three straight 1998-2000. There have been some powerhouse teams that failed to repeat, too. I wouldn't bet against these Dodgers, but it's awfully tough to win one -- just ask them -- let alone two in a row.

To be clear, below are the final 2020 rankings, not those looking forward to 2021 just yet. We have the most unpredictable offseason in baseball history coming.