We just survived an incredibly dumb offseason in Major League Baseball, as far as online discourse goes. The Dodgers won the World Series last year and then signed several very good players in the offseason. You know how it goes from there. Kicking, screaming, whining, the works. No fair!

Life ain't fair, man.

I'm looking forward to getting this season underway and it starts for the other 28 teams -- the Cubs and Dodgers have played twice already -- on Thursday. Heading in, we know the following as facts:

The NFL last had a repeat champion in the 2023-24 season.



The NBA last had a repeat champion in 2019 and might very well have one in 2025.



The NHL last had a repeat champion in 2021.



The WNBA last had a repeat champion in 2023.

College football last had a repeat champ in 2022.

Men's college basketball saw UConn repeat in 2023-24.



For women's college basketball, we have to go all the way back to ... 2016 to find a repeat champ.

Is that enough yet? Because Major League Baseball hasn't seen a repeat World Series champion since 1998-2000 when the Yankees hoisted the trophy three years in a row and four of five years.

Sure, the Dodgers are a pretty decent bet to change things and repeat this season. They are definitely the best team on paper heading into the season and I can't see any scenario -- within realistic reason -- where they don't make the playoffs. But the MLB playoffs are such a major crapshoot. A 2018 study found that Major League Baseball teams would need to play a best-of-75 series (that's not a typo) in order for the best team to win just 80% of the time.

This is why our regular season is so long and we still end up with stuff like the Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series (sorry, D-backs fans).

This means that while the Dodgers are the most likely team to win the World Series this season, they still only have about a 20% chance to win the World Series. Even if that's low, we could put it at 25% and that means there's a 75% chance the Dodgers do not win it all.

And then someone else has to. My job here is to point out just how many teams have a chance to win the World Series in 2025. And in doing so, I'll go back to spring training of 2023. I was in a clubhouse in Arizona talking with a fellow writer friend about the Rangers. I said something along the lines of, "I definitely don't think they'll even make the playoffs, but you could easily make an argument that they'll win it all."

They did.

Now, I had no idea they were gonna lose Jacob deGrom and then trade for Jordan Montgomery and Max Scherzer, but isn't that the point? There's so much unknown heading into this season. And even just making the playoffs means a team is capable of running the table. It isn't just 2023. The 2021 Braves had the worst record among playoff teams. The 2019 Nationals were a wild card. So were the Giants in 2014 (when two sub-90-win teams faced off in the Fall Classic), Cardinals in 2011, Red Sox in 2004 and both Marlins championship teams.

So how many teams in 2025 can win the World Series? It would be more efficient to list the teams that don't. I truly believe the only teams that absolutely will not, under any circumstance, win the 2025 World Series are the White Sox, Marlins and Rockies. I think it would be a big stretch to predict the Angels, Nationals or A's, but it's not completely off the table.

Snyder, are you really saying there's a realistic path to a championship for 24 teams in 2025?

Damn right. Get excited.