After sitting around all winter and then getting excited for the new season to finally start, it's easy to take a mental gut punch pretty early in the Major League Baseball season. That is to say that all the emotions are extra heightened early on, to the point that it is incredibly easy to overreact. You just sat around missing baseball for months and then got all excited, only to watch your team start the season 1-3? Yeah, it's a total bummer.

That happened to me. It's easy to put on my analyst hat and tell everyone else to settle down. But when the Cubs fell to 1-3, I was internally kind of freaking out, I'll admit. I had that sweeping, woe-is-me, "I'm sure glad I was excited for this nonsense" feeling. They now have a multi-game lead in first place and it's still way early.

Several other teams started worse and have since mounted a comeback, salvaging the feelings of their once-down-in-the-dumps die-hard fans.

The Braves really dug quite the hole for themselves, starting a pitiful 0-7. They weren't much better at 5-13, but then ripped off nine wins in 11 games to claw back within one game of .500. It's still plenty early and there's enough talent to make the playoffs, but man, that had to suck for the fans to see that 0-7 to start the season.

No team expected to contend dug a hole for themselves to the extent that the Braves did, but the Reds lost four straight games to fall to 2-6, a stretch that included three consecutive 1-0 losses. That has to be miserable to watch, and the Reds have been more disappointing than not for quite a while. I can just see a bunch of people screaming in frustration about how "it was supposed to be different with Terry Francona!" And it has been since. The Reds are now above .500 and had a stretch where they won 11 of 17.

Over on the American League side, the Guardians had to start with a nine-game road trip before getting to come home. They went 3-6. That's tough. They won 11 of their next 14, though, and remain competitive in the AL Central. The leaders of that division are the Tigers, of course, who started the season by being swept. After that amazing playoff run, it had to be at least slightly annoying to start the season 0-3 and then 2-4. They've been excellent ever since.

Perhaps no team in baseball has been better than the Seattle Mariners since they woke up, though. The Mariners lost a 12-inning game on April 8 to fall to 4-8 on the season. Since then, they've gone 16-5 -- the best mark in baseball during that stretch -- with a +43 run differential.

Many people have gotten used to assuming the Mariners are a low-scoring team, heavily dependent on their pitching staff. That's how the ballpark in Seattle plays, after all. They do have a good rotation, too. And closer Andrés Muñoz has arguably been the best reliever in baseball so far this season.

The Mariners can rake, though. The offense is one of the best in baseball, especially when adjusted for ballpark settings. Only three teams -- Yankees, Dodgers and Cubs -- have more home runs. The Mariners rank second in the majors in on-base percentage. They are even in the top 10 in slugging, paving the way to sit fifth in OPS. Remember, they play half their games in a pitcher's paradise, too, so the stats that adjust for the ballpark are very kind. The team OPS+ is 131 and that's second only to the Yankees (who, by the way, have a cheat code in Aaron Judge). If you prefer weighted runs created plus (WRC+), the Mariners are second there, too, at 130.

Basically, when factoring in the hitting environments, the Mariners this season have been about 30% better at hitting than the average team.

Add in their pitching staff and that's a damn good ballclub. And after starting 4-8, there were surely legions of Mariners fans hating themselves for caring as much as they do. That's the life of a fan.

I wouldn't have it any other way and I'm certainly I'm not alone here with this opinion.