Remember all that offseason consternation and some incredibly premature "best team of all-time!" talk? I even already had someone ask me if the Dodgers would be No. 1 in Power Rankings all season. It was as if spotting Bigfoot would've been more likely than seeing the mighty defending champions ever fall from their lofty perch at the top. And yet, the ballyhooed Dodgers ultimately couldn't even hold the top spot through the first full week.

The Dodgers are awesome, obviously, and still a good bet to finish the best record in baseball. They are a decent bet to win the World Series, too. Still, anyone who has paid attention the last, well, entire Wild Card Era, knows that the playoffs are a total crapshoot and that more teams getting in means more possibility for chaos.

As for how things currently stand, I'm looking at the Dodgers record of 9-2. They have the most wins. And yet they're not even in first place in their division; that title goes to the 8-1 Giants. Outside of the West, the best winning percentage in the National League belongs to the Phillies at 7-2.

And wouldn't you know it, those two teams just played each other head-to-head. The Phillies won two of three.

Head-to-head victories aren't a hard-and-fast rule in the rankings, given how many variables there are over the course of 162 games. The Phillies didn't get to start their ace, Zack Wheeler, in the series, for example. And yet they still took two of three. They were at home, sure, but I'm looking at the body of work here and while the Dodgers came in 8-0, they have now lost a series. The Phillies haven't.

The Phillies' schedule before this series sure looks like it was easier, having played the Nationals and Rockies, but the Dodgers swept the Braves. I do think the Braves will end up being good, but they are 1-8 right now. If anyone is concerned about run differential (you shouldn't be yet), the Phillies are +16 while the Dodgers are +22, and that includes the latter's two extra games. In other words, the difference is negligible in this tiny sample.

Finally, I've noted before that early in the season, I still put a lot of weight on how good I believe the personnel is on each team (the ol' "good on paper") argument. Remember, it's still an incredibly small sample. Perhaps this means I should just leave the All-World, Vaunted Dodgers on top?

Perhaps. But the Phillies were my No. 2 team in preseason and last week. And they've gone 7-2 without losing a series. They beat the Dodgers head-to-head.

Your No. 1 team right now is the Philadelphia Phillies.