I feel like every week we discuss how weird 2020 is, but I also think the perspective is necessary. It is Sept. 7. The playoffs will be in high gear one month from now, yet the St. Louis Cardinals have still only played 32 games. How messed up is that?

Since we were deprived of baseball for months, I've enjoyed having it back so much. Many aspects. Every aspect. All the aspects!

Perhaps the thing I've loved the most is watching the "potential" breakthrough teams make good on it. My high school coach used to say "potential means nothing." It's true. The Nationals were "potential" contenders this season. The Rangers, Angels and Reds were "potential" contenders. What has that meant?

The White Sox, Padres and Blue Jays were also in that category. However, those "potential" breakout candidates have made good on it this season. They have been so much fun, too.

White Sox

What can you even say about this team? They are off-the-charts fun. We knew Tim Anderson was going to be a big reason here and we suspected youngsters Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert would be, but how about veteran slugger Jose Abreu throwing himself into the MVP conversation? Even if there's backslide from the aforementioned players, Yasmani Grandal and Yoan Moncada are capable of picking it up. On the pitching side, Dallas Keuchel and Lucas Giolito are pitching like dueling aces and Dylan Cease provides a third starter for the playoff rotation.

Padres

We've been on them for a while, but it's for good reason. Fernando Tatis is ahead of schedule as an MVP candidate, Manny Machado is making good on his contract and Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers are rejuvenated. The pitching staff -- especially after the trades pulled off for Mike Clevinger and Trevor Rosenthal -- will settle prior to October. There's potentially (uh oh) a dominant playoff rotation and back-end bullpen here. And the offense is among the best in baseball.

Blue Jays

Cavan Biggio is an on-base machine. Lourdes Gurriel is prone to exploding in any given game. Teoscar Hernandez is legitimately one of the best power hitters in the game -- and so few casual fans know this. Of course, Hernandez was injured over the weekend, but hopefully we get him back soon (on this note, let's mention that I'm not a Blue Jays fan; people occasionally ask me about when I say "we" like this. I mean baseball fandom. I'm one of you and I think a player like Teoscar is good for us because he's so fun, so I say "we"). Bo Bichette is hitting .361 with a .672 slugging and he's nearing a return. Yes, they've been winning without that. They also have a dude slugging in the .500s named Rowdy. I mean, c'mon. It's also possible fickle pitchers like Robbie Ray and Taijuan Walker can hold it together for a month behind Hyun-Jin Ryu to make a studly playoff rotation. Get excited, Toronto (and Buffalo).

As for the rankings themselves, let me tell you, deciding on number one was excruciating.