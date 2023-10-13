After 162 games per team in the regular season and two rounds of the playoffs, we now have our final four teams in the 2023 Major League Baseball season. It's a fun mix, as we have the two defending league champions getting a chance to repeat while the other two teams can be spun as surprises.

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost 110 games in 2021. I know that there's been breathless coverage of the Orioles emerging from the baseball abyss, but it seems that many have forgotten the Diamondbacks were also historically bad just two years ago. Credit them for sticking with Torey Lovullo through the bad, as he's an excellent manager. Depending on where you looked, most people had the D-backs slotted either third or fourth in the NL West this season behind the Dodgers, Padres and maybe the Giants. They actually held onto first place for a while before falling on hard times in July and August before rebounding down the stretch to squeak into the playoffs and then make a surprise run to the NLCS.

The Texas Rangers went all in on spending in free agency the last two offseasons instead of embarking on an Orioles-style radical teardown-and-rebuild. I remarked in the preseason power rankings that the Rangers had a huge variance with an upside of World Series champions and a downside of a 90-ish loss season. They are looking toward the high side right now, four wins away from making the Fall Classic.

The Diamondbacks won the 2001 World Series, the only time they've played in it. The Rangers made the World Series in 2010 and 2011, but have never won it.

For all the focus on the format (yawn), there are fun stories here in the league championship series. As baseball fans, let's embrace the fun moving forward.

Now, let's rank the four remaining teams. As a reminder, I'm ranking them for what remains in the playoffs. The regular season and postseason are different. I ranked the Phillies ninth in the final regular season rankings and then had them second of the eight teams in the divisional series because they are better built for the playoffs. Speaking of which...