DENVER -- As I sit here in Coors Field that is operating to full capacity, eyeing the second half of the Major League Baseball season, it occurred to me that things finally feel kind of "normal" again. It's a new normal and nothing will ever be the same after 2020, of course, but the feel here in the ballpark at the All-Star Game felt like 2019 and all years prior. And damn, does it feel good.

Given that it's back to normal, I'll hop back into my All-Star break tradition of predicting how the second half will unfold. No, this isn't undoing my regular season predictions and I'm still accountable and on the hook for them, but things change. Two teams in particular have made me believers of them when I wasn't to start to the year.

One of those teams, the Red Sox, would now be my prediction to win the AL East.

In the Central, my preseason prediction of the White Sox was spot on. They're gonna run away and hide.

In the West, it's going to be the Astros, just as I thought in the preseason.

In the NL East, it seems like all roads are pointing to the Mets, but man, they aren't reliable. I'll take 'em, but I'm not confident.

The Brewers are going to take the NL Central, though the Reds appear ready to push them while the Cubs and Cardinals are trying to outdo each other with falling apart.

Out West, the Dodgers are the smart pick. The Padres have been the trendy one. I think both wild cards come from here, but the other team that has made me a believer is the Giants, so screw it, I'm going with them. I think they'll be aggressive at the trade deadline and they've really unlocked something with their pitching.

And if I'm gonna ride the Giants there, why not take them in the playoffs? Let's give the Giants another NL pennant.

This time they lose in the World Series, though.

The White Sox have time to get Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal healthy in September. The lineup hits for average and gets on base, but is 14th in the AL in home runs. Jimenez gives them the beef there and makes things more dynamic. The rotation boasts Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodon, both of whom are pitching like aces this season, and Lucas Giolito, who has been an ace before. Dallas Keuchel is a great fourth playoff starter which pushes the talented Dylan Cease to be a bullpen X-factor alongside Michael Kopech. Oh, and they have Liam Hendriks to close things down. This team has everything it needs to be an October powerhouse.

The White Sox are the pick to win the 2021 World Series.