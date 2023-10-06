We only needed two days to complete every single three-game Wild Card Series, so it's onto the league divisional series we go.

The series:

Orioles (AL No. 1 seed) vs. Rangers (AL No. 5)

Astros (AL No. 2) vs. Twins (AL No. 3)

Braves (NL No. 1) vs. Phillies (NL No. 4)



Dodgers (NL No. 2) vs. Diamondbacks (NL No. 6)

While we wait another day until the action starts, let's dive into power rankings again.

Now, this won't be like the regular-season power rankings, where I crush it nearly 30 times a year. No, these are only going eight deep with, obviously, the remaining playoff teams. More importantly, however, is that the rankings are only for the playoffs. Depth doesn't matter nearly as much as it does during the marathon of a regular season. The rotation doesn't need to be five deep and even a thin rotation behind an excellent 1-2 punch looks very good.

Remember the 2019 Nationals? They rode about 5-6 position players, mostly three starting pitchers and a few relievers to the title. There wasn't much depth at all at the big-league level, let alone organizationally. Let that be the guidepost for how the rankings can change here as opposed to the regular season.

I'm sure this will be ignored by many -- it wouldn't truly be the power rankings if not -- but keep in mind these aren't predictions. I'm merely saying which teams look best constructed for the rounds ahead of us as of Friday afternoon. Upsets happen. We see them all the time in the playoffs. Just look at last year: yes, the 2022 Dodgers were still a better team than the 2022 Padres. The Padres just happened to win that series and advance. This is why they play the games.