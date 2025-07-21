At one point, the Chicago Cubs had one of the biggest division leads in baseball. Their lead in the NL Central grew to 6 ½ games on June 17. They haven't even been playing poorly lately -- they are still on pace to win 97 games -- but the lead has dwindled. In fact, the Cubs and Brewers are tied for first place.

They are also tied for the second-best record in baseball, only a half-game off the Tigers.

The Cubs have the best run differential in baseball and had won four games in a row before stumbling on Sunday, but they've been unable to shake the Brewers thanks to Milwaukee's 10-game winning streak. I try to not begrudge teams for beating up on inferior competition because good teams take care of business against bad teams. It's one of the hallmarks of being a great team. The Brewers, though, have beaten the Dodgers six times in six tries in the last 14 days. You know, the defending champions who were supposed to be so good this season that the sport needed to change its rules in the name of fairness? That team. The Brewers swept them this season in a matter of two weeks.

The Cubs haven't played the Dodgers in a while, but did win four of their last five games versus the titans of the sport. They also have played a top-five schedule in baseball by opponents' winning percentage.

The NL Central has a claim as the best division in baseball, actually.

As noted, the division houses the two best records in the majors. There are two other contenders over .500, too, in the Cardinals (3 ½ games out of the last wild-card spot) and the Reds (2 ½ out).

The only other division with four winning teams is the AL East and, sure, it could be argued that division is stronger than the NL Central. The Central, though, has a better run differential and I'd point out that the top two teams are better than the top two in the AL East.

Of course, the Pirates serve as the anchor here, tugging the rest of the division down as best they can. In wholly unsurprising news, they aren't even good at that, though, because we can clearly see the other four teams are good, including two elite teams. It's frankly embarrassing for baseball what the Pirates have become over the past several decades, but we don't need to harp on the negative here.

The rest of the NL Central is great, including, right now, the two best teams in baseball right now.