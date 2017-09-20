MLB Power Rankings: It's time to hold myself accountable for my preseason picks

Long-time readers of the CBS Sports MLB Power Rankings know that I'm big on accountability. One of the easiest ways to make me laugh is when some clown part-timer spouts off with the Strawman argument that I never admit when I'm wrong. Being very strongly opinionated while writing about such an unpredictable thing like Major League Baseball means I'm going to miss. Often. I own that.

Again, I'm a big accountability guy.

On that note, let's be accountable. Here are our CBS Sports MLB staff predictions for the 2017 season and here are my preseason power rankings. Before moving forward, it should be noted that any fair-minded individual will agree with me that being in the ballpark is good. If a team is number two this week and was number four in the preseason rankings as a predicted division winner, that's very good. If I put a team number eight and it's sitting in the 20s right now, I was an idiot and that's terrible.

Let's highlight some of the picks in Clint Eastwood fashion.

The Good

Assuming the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs don't collapse in the last week and a half, I nailed every single division winner. I don't think it was particularly difficult to get them this year, but it still counts. Six for six is six for six, regardless of context.

As such, the Cubs, Cleveland Indians , Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers , Washington Nationals and Houston Astros are all in the ballpark as ranked to start the season. On the flip-side, the Chicago White Sox , A's, Philadelphia Phillies , Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres being in the bottom six was rather astute. In fact, I nailed four of the six last-place teams along with getting every division winner.

In the middle, lots of teams can be considered in the ballpark on their preseason rankings, such as the St. Louis Cardinals (12), Seattle Mariners (13), Kansas City Royals (17), Los Angeles Angels (18), Tampa Bay Rays (20), Miami Marlins (21) and Atlanta Braves (24).

My preseason prediction to win the World Series was the Indians. We can't know if I got that right or if they'll be bounced in the ALDS yet, but I'm feeling pretty great about the pick right about now.

The big picture when looking back at the rankings and predictions I get is that I'm overall pleased with the effort, especially since we don't know anything about how injuries and/or callups will affect things -- not to mention trades.

The Bad

My wild card picks were the Baltimore Orioles , Mariners, New York Mets and Cardinals. Those aren't a great look, even if not really awful selections. It's not like I knew the Mariners and Mets rotations would be so decimated by injuries. I do have to admit, though, that I'm far too much of a sucker for playoff droughts being snapped. Sure, it helped me to correctly predict the 2013 Pittsburgh Pirates , 2014 Royals and 2015 Toronto Blue Jays , but I don't have to keep going back to the well every single year (file this away for next spring when I predict the Mariners to win a wild card spot!).

I had the San Francisco Giants finishing second in the NL West, ahead of the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks . I'm unwilling to call that one ugly because the Giants completely falling apart wasn't really on anyone's radar. It's bad, but not off-the-charts horrible.

Speaking of which, the Rockies were 19 in the preseason rankings while the Diamondbacks were 23. I feel like I'm saved from "ugly" status here because I noted the D-Backs' big upside and a year ago said the Rockies were a sneaky contender for 2017. So while these aren't "ugly," they are bad because I didn't have enough conviction to actually make the bold picks.

The Ugly

The Milwaukee Brewers were ranked 27th in the preseason version. I had them two spots behind the White Sox. Awful. I refuse to analyze the situation instead of just manning up here. People from the great state of Wisconsin, you can feel free to yell at me (via e-mail: matt.snyder@cbsinteractive.com or via Twitter: @MattSnyderCBS). I'll take it like a stand-up guy.

I had the Minnesota Twins 22nd in preseason power rankings and while I normally wouldn't be so hard on myself, I had the Detroit Tigers in second place in the AL Central and Twins in fourth. I feel like I should have seen the Twins being better than the Tigers and it shouldn't have even been a difficult choice. The Tigers being 16 in the preseason rankings is pretty ugly in its own right. Much like a fastball to the ribs, I'll wear these with a grimace. I will never, however, rub it! I just spit on the ground and sprinted to first base.

I predicted the New York Yankees to finish last place in the AL East. While I think this is hilarious because it totally goes against all the mindless "you guys are so biased toward the Yankees!" crap I got the one week I had them (correctly, mind you) No. 1 early in the year, I have to beat myself up for such an awful prediction. For the record, it's hilarious that some people think my actual favorite team is such a big secret.

There's lots of other good and bad stuff in the power rankings comments, so please feel free to both praise and beat me up. It's all part of the job, one I really love doing.

Hopefully you enjoy the penultimate version of the 2017 Power Rankings as much as I enjoy your readership. I'll be back next week with some sure-to-be-wrong playoff predictions for your further ridicule. Say hi to the clown who thinks I'm not accountable. *Blows kisses like Sammy Sosa*