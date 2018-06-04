MLB Power Rankings: Mariners surging toward an end to MLB's longest postseason drought

Longtime readers of the Internet Sensation that is the Official Power Rankings know I love to see teams break droughts.

I loved it when the Pirates finally had a winning record in 2013 and especially loved that they made the NLDS.

I loved it when the Royals broke their playoff drought in 2015.

I loved it when the Blue Jays broke their playoff drought in 2015.

I especially loved when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, as has been covered

Now, the longest playoff drought in Major League Baseball belongs to the Seattle Mariners, who last played in a postseason game in 2001, when Ichiro was a rookie.

If the playoffs started right now, the Mariners would be in.

Despite the issues with Robinson Cano (PED suspension and injury) and a mostly bad Felix Hernandez (Sunday's strong outing notwithstanding), they are playing exceptional baseball right now. They've won 13 of their last 15 and sit 37-22. They haven't been 15 games over .500 since Sept. 8, 2014.

Now, their run differential (+17) seems to indicate they are playing over their heads and they are a likely-unsustainable 18-9 in one-run games. Sure, we've seen times in the recent past where a team does that all season, but most of the time it evens out.

There are reasons to believe they'll get better, though. Kyle Seager is a much better hitter than he's been so far. It's reasonable to believe Mike Zunino and Ryon Healy start hitting better as well. Mike Leake could be better and maybe Felix Hernandez turned a corner with his strong outing Sunday.

On the one-run game thing, it's important to note that now the Mariners have an excellent back-end duo in the bullpen in stud closer Edwin Diaz and newly-acquired Alex Colome. That's a good way to hold a one-run lead.

There's definite concern with a Wade LeBlanc regression, though, and I wonder if Jerry Dipoto will eventually need to grab rotation help in July.

Still, Mariners fans have to be in heaven right now watching all this winning. That's why I love seeing droughts end. Fans going through years of heartbreak deserve the joy of watching their favorite team win. It's awesome. I know from experience, dude, if you know what I mean.