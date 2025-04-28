Remember this?

The Los Angeles Dodgers were 8-0. All the overwrought whining from the offseason about how this sport isn't fair was coming to fruition. The defending World Series champions were just operating on a different level than everyone else, right?

And then they weren't.

The world-beaters have gone an incredible incredibly adequate 10-10 since.

For real, though, can everyone just settle down and realize how ridiculously stupid the offseason discourse was? I know we aren't technically allowed to make earnest points with small samples, but the sample of the Dodgers in 2025 being average is larger than the sample of them being amazing.

At the very least, here's what I'd like: Admit it was dumb.

That's it. You can do it. It won't be difficult. Just say, "yeah, I overreacted and it was stupid."

We're talking about a good baseball team. A very good one, in all likelihood. It might even end up the best team in baseball this season. But there were earnest discussions about whether or not this team was so good that it was ultimately bad for the sport.

Think about that. Think how ridiculous it sounds now. Major League Baseball hasn't had a repeat champion this entire millennium, yet the defending champion signed Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates and then a good portion of the MLB fan base lost its collective mind. Salary cap! No fair! (Sarcasm font) I'm so happy for the Dodgers!

Did we really need to go through all that?

Again, this isn't even an argument that the Dodgers are bad. They aren't. They are a good team. They are one of the best teams in baseball. They are not, however, even close to being good enough to warrant discussions that they are so absurdly good that the rules of the sport need to be rewritten. They've gone 10-10 in their last 20 games with a negative run differential. This was a set of games that included series against non-contenders like the Nationals, Rockies and Pirates. They've lost four straight to the Cubs. They won a series over the contending Rangers, but only managed seven runs in the three-game set.

Since Ohtani's walkoff homer on April 2, more than half the other teams in baseball have a better record. The 8-0 start counts, obviously, and the Dodgers are still among the teams with the best record in baseball. They are a great team.

I just thought a team that caused a collective aneurism in the offseason would've been better, that's all. After all, if the game is so unfair, maybe the team with the unfair advantage should at least have the best record and stop losing series to these inferior teams.