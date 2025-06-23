Remember 2016?

At this point, it's been a lifetime, at least relative to the sports landscape we now know. The Olympics were in Rio that summer and we've since seen Games in Toyko and Paris. Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors only had one title at the time. Patrick Mahomes was gearing up for his junior year at Texas Tech and the Chiefs hadn't won the Super Bowl since the 1969 season. Connor McDavid was a rookie. Caitlin Clark was 14 years old.

And the Houston Astros had never won the American League West.

There have been seven full seasons since then and the Astros have won the AL West every single time.

Heading into this year, the Mariners and Rangers were popular picks to win the division. Some people took the Astros, too, of course. They played from behind for most of the first two months. They first took a lead in the division by a half-game on May 30. They had trailed by as many as four games.

In the whole, "give them an inch and they take a mile" vein, the Mariners started to struggle after taking an early lead and the Astros have just gone full throttle and taken over. They've ramped things up in June (14-6 with a +32 run differential) and now have a five-game lead. It shouldn't be surprising. That's just what they do. It'll pain many people to read this, but guess who has the weakest remaining schedule in all of baseball by current opponent's winning percentage? Yep, it's the Astros.

Remarkably, they've done this after trading Kyle Tucker and despite having gotten basically nothing from Yordan Alvarez.

Some of it comes from new blood, like Cam Smith and Isaac Paredes. The veteran, long-time spark plug of the team, Jose Altuve, has been involved. How about the breakout season from shortstop Jeremy Peña?

On the pitching side, it's the breakout season from Hunter Brown and the veteran leader Framber Valdez that lead the charge. The bullpen has been amazing with second-year manager Joe Espada pushing all the right buttons.

For years, they've continued to win with a mix of continuity and newcomers. It's happening again and anyone surprised by this is a fool. Until someone proves otherwise, the Astros own the American League West.