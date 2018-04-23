MLB Power Rankings: No, it's not time to worry about the Cubs, Yankees, Nationals or Dodgers
Cue the broken record, but good lord people need to settle down about the first three weeks of the season
Must we do this every April?
I keep trying to just go along with my business, assuming every fan is smart enough to realize this isn't football, but get an onslaught of drek via email (matt.snyder@cbsinteractive.com) and Twitter (@MattSnyderCBS) every single day from a disgruntled fan who thinks the power rankings should be the standings page.
So let's do this. Last year at this time ...
- The Orioles were 14-6, sporting the best record in the AL. They would start 22-10 but finish 75-87.
- The Tigers had a winning record (11-9). They would end up 64-98, tied for the worst record in the majors.
- The White Sox were also 11-9. They'd end up 67-95.
- The Phillies were 10-9. They would finish 66-96.
- They Dodgers were 10-12. They would win an MLB-high 104 games and reach Game 7 of the World Series.
Do we even need to go on? I feel kind of embarrassed for the people who need this lesson, honestly, but that's where we are with the football mentality and social media. Every single game is the end of the world for the fan base of the team that doesn't win. It's ridiculous. Am I worried about the ...
Cubs? No. Anthony Rizzo has been injured and hasn't hit when healthy, most of the starters have been bad and much of the weather has been bad. They're still right around .500.
Nationals? No. They've been without Daniel Murphy and mostly Adam Eaton. They've also hovered around .500.
Yankees? No. I know nothing counts until it happens in New York (according to New York people), but Giancarlo Stanton has been streaky his entire career. Gary Sanchez will also come around and, again, the weather has been a joke. Also AGAIN: They've hovered around .500, but are actually up to 11-9 now.
Dodgers? No. See their last-year start above and also realize that Justin Turner has been hurt and Kenley Jansen has been awful.
Any one of these teams is talented enough to rip off 15 of 20 at any given moment. It might have even already started. We can react to what we've seen so far without looking a fool in overreacting. I do appreciate the feedback so far, though, as it helps provide material. These pesky intros don't nearly as easily write themselves come September.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Red Sox
|Mookie Betts is amazing and was probably underrated until some Boston-area folk tried to have the discussion that he's somewhere close to Mike Trout. Don't do that, you guys.
|1
|17-4
|2
|Astros
|I have been to Houston one time, and that was last World Series. As a Cubs fan, I hated the Astros growing up. With these two things in mind, I would like to thank the people who claimed I was an Astros fan for leaving them number one. Hearty laughter is never bad.
|1
|16-7
|3
|Diamondbacks
|Patrick Corbin has 37 strikeouts, five walks, a 0.70 WHIP and 1.65 ERA so far. Yowza.
|2
|15-6
|4
|Yankees
|One thing I do find worrisome? Sonny Gray.
|5
|11-9
|5
|Blue Jays
|Yangervis Solarte was the under-the-radar acquisition of the offseason.
|1
|13-8
|6
|Angels
|They started 13-3 and then lost four in a row while being outscored 35-4. That's your in-season reminder of how quickly things can change in this wonderful sport. It's a good "settle down" reminder.
|3
|14-8
|7
|Indians
|A continuation of previous weekly comments: The Tribe has a winning record despite almost no one hitting like they can.
|--
|11-8
|8
|Cubs
|The people who misguidedly think Javier Baez is "overrated" aren't paying enough attention to see Javy's fanfare is based on him being fun and not great. If he keeps laying off pitches outside the zone and hitting like this, he will be as good as those misguided folks think he's viewed to be. (I know it's complicated, but we're smart enough to decipher all that).
|--
|10-9
|9
|Dodgers
|Is Hyun-Jin Ryu finally fully healthy and back? Through four starts, he's got a 1.99 ERA and 0.88 WHIP.
|4
|10-10
|10
|Mets
|I'm totally here for the Brandon Nimmo breakout! Of course, in order to play him consistently, the Mets need to move some pieces around.
|6
|14-6
|11
|Rockies
|Lefty Tyler Anderson has a career 3.36 ERA in Coors Field, which is the best all-time mark for pitchers with over 100 innings pitched in the hitter's haven.
|3
|12-11
|12
|Cardinals
|This is a sneaky-powerful lineup. They are hitting Paul DeJong -- who has 31 career homers in 129 games -- seventh or eighth.
|4
|13-8
|13
|Brewers
|The majority of their wins have come against the Padres, Reds and Marlins while most of their losses have come against the Cardinals, Cubs and Mets. Draw your own conclusions.
|2
|14-9
|14
|Braves
|There aren't many teams with a better 1B-2B-SS combo.
|5
|12-8
|15
|Phillies
|If the back-end of the rotation can hold itself together, this is a playoff team.
|2
|14-7
|16
|Nationals
|Max Scherzer has 47 strikeouts in 33 innings with a 0.76 WHIP and 1.36 ERA. Yowza.
|2
|10-12
|17
|Mariners
|I have great appreciation for Ichiro, but he has no business remaining on this roster all year considering some of the talented outfielders the Mariners have. Nostalgia, I get, but this team has the longest postseason drought in the majors.
|6
|11-9
|18
|Pirates
|And so the 11-4 start dissipates.
|8
|12-10
|19
|Twins
|Jose Berrios has 29 strikeouts and one walk this season. Yowza.
|7
|8-8
|20
|Athletics
|Good for Sean Manaea on the no-no. Hopefully lots of people notice he was already having a breakout season and that wasn't some fluky outing.
|--
|11-11
|21
|Tigers
|The Tigers are 6-0 against the White Sox and Orioles. Harold Baines ownership!
|4
|9-11
|22
|Rays
|Yet another season of Chris Archer failing to pitch like the ace he's perceived to be. Cool.
|5
|8-13
|23
|Giants
|Johnny Cueto's bounce-back season appears to be in full effect -- 0.45 ERA, 0.65 WHIP in three starts. Yowza.
|--
|9-12
|24
|Padres
|The Tyson Ross flirtation with a no-no was fun, but also a sad reminder that Padres fans have never gotten to celebrate one. C'mon, baseball Gods. Rectify this!
|2
|8-15
|25
|Rangers
|Remember when Jurickson Profar was the consensus top prospect in baseball?
|4
|8-15
|26
|Orioles
|They should probably start shopping Manny Machado right now. What would it hurt?
|2
|6-16
|27
|Royals
|Anyone paying attention knew they'd be awful, but this is just unwatchable. You can't tell me Salvador Perez makes *this* much difference.
|1
|5-15
|28
|White Sox
|Yoan Moncada will be incredible when he stops whiffing so much.
|--
|4-14
|29
|Marlins
|Jarlin The Marlin Garcia has a 0.86 ERA and 0.81 WHIP through 21 innings this season. Yowza.
|1
|5-16
|30
|Reds
|Things couldn't be any worse. Even Joey Votto isn't hitting.
|1
|3-18
