MLB Power Rankings: No, it's not time to worry about the Cubs, Yankees, Nationals or Dodgers

Must we do this every April?

I keep trying to just go along with my business, assuming every fan is smart enough to realize this isn't football, but get an onslaught of drek via email (matt.snyder@cbsinteractive.com) and Twitter (@MattSnyderCBS) every single day from a disgruntled fan who thinks the power rankings should be the standings page.

So let's do this. Last year at this time ...

The Orioles were 14-6, sporting the best record in the AL. They would start 22-10 but finish 75-87.

The Tigers had a winning record (11-9). They would end up 64-98, tied for the worst record in the majors.

The White Sox were also 11-9. They'd end up 67-95.

The Phillies were 10-9. They would finish 66-96.

They Dodgers were 10-12. They would win an MLB-high 104 games and reach Game 7 of the World Series.

Do we even need to go on? I feel kind of embarrassed for the people who need this lesson, honestly, but that's where we are with the football mentality and social media. Every single game is the end of the world for the fan base of the team that doesn't win. It's ridiculous. Am I worried about the ...

Cubs? No. Anthony Rizzo has been injured and hasn't hit when healthy, most of the starters have been bad and much of the weather has been bad. They're still right around .500.

Nationals? No. They've been without Daniel Murphy and mostly Adam Eaton. They've also hovered around .500.

Yankees? No. I know nothing counts until it happens in New York (according to New York people), but Giancarlo Stanton has been streaky his entire career. Gary Sanchez will also come around and, again, the weather has been a joke. Also AGAIN: They've hovered around .500, but are actually up to 11-9 now.

Dodgers? No. See their last-year start above and also realize that Justin Turner has been hurt and Kenley Jansen has been awful.

Any one of these teams is talented enough to rip off 15 of 20 at any given moment. It might have even already started. We can react to what we've seen so far without looking a fool in overreacting. I do appreciate the feedback so far, though, as it helps provide material. These pesky intros don't nearly as easily write themselves come September.