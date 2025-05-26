We have myriad traditions in baseball and one of the many is using Memorial Day as a tentpole. There's still plenty of time for teams that have been good so far to fall apart and also tons of time for a disappointing team to get hot and do something like win 15 of 20 to thrust themselves into contention. For the most part, though, we have gotten a decent glimpse of what is to come by Memorial Day.

On the disappointing end, the Baltimore Orioles are the leaders by a country mile. It cannot be stressed enough what an utter disaster this season has been and will likely continue to be. This team won 101 games just two years ago and is pacing toward a 100-loss season. Here's some perspective: Last year on May 27, they won their 34th game. How long until the O's (currently 18-34) get to 34 this year?

How about we focus more on the positives, though? After all, it's a long weekend and that's always cause for celebration.

Who would've thought I'd be talking positively about the Angels right now? They recently won eight in a row and they are actually only four games out of first place right now. For real.

The Mariners are in first place. Though they've hit a bit of a rough patch recently, they have now been in first place for a month. Though the Mariners were considered a playoff contender by many, I'd say it qualifies as a pleasant surprise that they've been in first for so long.

The Cardinals shopped Nolan Arenado all offseason and after starting 14-19, many of us were checking out their roster to see who else might be traded when they were sellers this summer. They've won 16 of 20 since.

The Twins collapsed last season, and after starting 13-20, they certainly didn't look like a contender. They've won 16 of 19.

The Giants were ticketed for fourth place and a mediocre season, at least that was the general vibe from most onlookers back in March. Instead, they are the ones pushing the Dodgers the hardest in the NL West, sitting 31-22. Every time it looks like they are falling back to Earth, so the saying goes, the Giants respond with a string of victories.

Though the Tigers were an excellent story last season with the late surge to make the playoffs and then the upset of the Astros in the wild-card round, they weren't slated to be a powerhouse team this season. Sure, many predicted them to make the playoffs, but they had the best record in baseball very recently and are only a half-game back of the best record right now.

Finally, through all we heard about how much better the Dodgers were than every other team, I've had a nice and steady stream of different No. 1 teams here in the Power Rankings. This time around, the Phillies have gotten hot enough to reclaim the spot they held back when they were 7-2.

To reiterate, yeah, there's an awful long way to go this season and teams like the Twins and Cardinals have already shown how quickly things could turn if a team gets hot. Teams could fall apart, too, as we'll discuss with the Athletics below. For the most part, though, we have a general idea of who the contenders and pretenders are in 2025 and the list of teams that seem capable of winning the World Series is relatively long. That's a good thing. Rock on, baseball.