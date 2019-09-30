MLB Power Rankings: Playoffs are upon us and the bracket is set, so let's size up the field for October baseball

The 2019 regular season is in the books, but now it's time for the most important month of the year. We have 10 teams still standing. Let's get all kinds of meta and rank teams in the intro of power rankings before we actually rank the teams. The rankings before the rankings might be different. While the power rankings are how good a team is right now, the "who has the best chance to win the World Series?" rankings are sort of my educated guess. I had the Red Sox second last year and that proved to be close but wrong. Let's give it another go.

And to be clear, before the city of Milwaukee marches southeast with torches and pitchforks, every team here obviously has a chance to win it all.

Best chance to win the World Series rankings

10. Brewers: There are a few elements of play here in my thinking. One, they won 18 of 20 before losing two in Colorado and that has the feeling of emptying the tank. Next, it's hard for me to see them sustaining this kind of success against good teams -- their string came against mostly teams that were already eliminated -- without their best player in Christian Yelich. I also just don't see their pitching holding up. This run was amazing, but the story is most likely going to be this run getting them to the playoffs, not doing anything in the playoffs.

9. Athletics: The AL is brutal, possessing three 100-win teams. If the A's somehow come out of that, they'll likely have the 106-win Dodgers or 98-win Braves to deal with. The one-game wild card is a toss up anyway, but getting through that and then having to win three series against better teams is just such a tough hill to climb.

8. Rays: Basically, everything I said above applies here. I just like Charlie Morton slightly more than Sean Manaea in the Wild Card Game.

7. Twins: The Twins are awesome and I love their power on offense. It'll keep them in most postseason games they play. I also do not trust their pitching staff to keep the Yankees from out-slugging them at all.

6. Cardinals: The third-best team in an inferior league with one starter it can definitely trust, a mostly untrustworthy bullpen and an offense that ranks in double digits in the NL in runs, average, on-base percentage and slugging. They've been outstanding nearly the last two months, though, on the positive side. A run is possible.

5. Nationals: This might be too high for a wild card, but if there's a team that could shock the Dodgers in the NLDS, this is one to consider. Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin would work Games 1 and 2 in Dodger Stadium before the Nats return home with Max Scherzer in Game 3. The offense is outstanding, too, though the bullpen remains a problem.

4. Braves: Such a strong and deep offense here. They can beat you with power and/or speed. They have an ace in Mike Soroka, Mike Foltynewicz has been fixed and Dallas Keuchel is the playoff veteran on staff. The bullpen can be shaky, but there is so much to like here.

3. Yankees: They haven't been full strength all year and still won over 100 games. They're as close to full strength right now as they've been all season. There is so much firepower here. The rotation is a question mark, but it's not as bad as many think now with Luis Severino back and James Paxton going well (assuming his glute issue is minor, as the Yankees say it is). The bullpen can shorten games anyway.

2. Dodgers: The best team in the NL by far. Can the deep list of quality starting pitchers be used to help shore up the bullpen as we've seen the Astros and Red Sox do against the Dodgers in the last two World Series?

1. Astros: Relentless offense, lock-down bullpen, three aces in the rotation, a manager who has proven he's excellent in the postseason ... I'm without good reasons to discount the Astros. Working against them is how many great teams there are this year, particularly in the AL, but the Astros are the best of the bunch and the best bet to win it all.

