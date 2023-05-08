So far in the 2023 season, we've mostly just celebrated the best teams up here in the Official Power Rankings introduction area. Let's shift matters, at least for one week, and talk disappointment. In fact, we'll focus in on one team, as the disappointment has been so extreme.

There are disappointing teams, and then there's what has happened so far in the 2023 MLB season to the St. Louis Cardinals. In looking to examine any historic implications here, I wanted to avoid hyperbole but also actually dig in. The feeling I got was that most disappointing teams that were expected contenders are hovering around .500 or are simply just sub-par. The depths to which the Cardinals have sank this season, to this point, had me wondering if this was one of the worst teams in recent memory -- if not ever -- so long as we framed it as an expected contender.

Now, on the latter point, it's tough to nail down the subjectivity. Lots of people would disagree on what teams might be "expected contenders" in any given season, but I think we could all agree the 2023 Cardinals qualify. They were easily the NL Central favorites (though I'll point out I had the Brewers taking the division), overwhelmingly so in some places.

And they enter Monday with a pathetic 11-24 record. That's a .314 winning percentage which is a 162-game pace of 51-111. In terms of framing just how extreme this is, it would be the worst Cardinals record since 1903 (43-94) and would tie the 1898 St. Louis Browns for the franchise record in losses. The Cardinals haven't lost 100 games since 1908 and haven't even hit 90 losses since 1990.

Still, I'm gonna zero in on the worst starts in relatively recent seasons among contenders. With so many more playoff teams now, it's different than comparing to bad starts back in the '60s or '70s, for example. Plus, the teams that were expected to contend should be more fresh in our memory.

In the Wild Card Era (1995-present), 39 teams have been as bad as the Cardinals or worse through 35 games (list here). I did the legwork for you, though. Among those teams, I come up empty in looking to list the teams that were considered contenders before the season. The closest I found were the 2004 Royals, 2006 Marlins, 2016 Twins and last year's Reds. Each of those teams was coming off an 83-win season. Not one of the 39 teams previously on that list made the playoffs in the previous season. The Cardinals won 93 games and the NL Central last year and were the betting favorites to take the division again.

Through this lens, the 2023 Cardinals are the most disappointing team we've seen in Major League Baseball going back to at least the 1994 strike and maybe a decent bit further back than that.

Even worse news? That list of 39 teams? None of them came even close to the playoffs. None even had a winning record at the end of the season. The 2006 Marlins ended up the best of the bunch at 78-84. Sixteen of them finished with at least 100 losses.

It's getting late early in St. Louis. I'm also 99.999 percent sure this is easily the lowest I've ever ranked them.