In all these years of as the Official MLB power ranker -- I started doing it here at CBS Sports in 2012! -- I'm certain that I've never gone back-to-back weeks with the Pittsburgh Pirates as the primary topic up here on top. Firsts are fun, though, so let's talk about those Pirates.

After taking two of three from the Dodgers and then whipping up on the eminently whippable Washington Nationals Saturday, the Pirates are now 20-9. Yeah, it's still a bit early, but not absurdly so. Since the NFL mindset has permeated the rest of sports, let's point out that we're the equivalent of three NFL games into our season. So while there's still plenty of time for changes, we've seen enough to start making judgements.

The Pirates were the second team to 20 wins this season and it took a historic start from the Rays to beat them there.

Speaking of, the Rays are 23-6 right now. They were one of the fastest teams in MLB history to 20 wins and have already topped 100 in run differential. It's not as if they haven't faced adversity, either, as there have been several injuries to prominent players. They have just been that damn good.

That's two teams to 20 wins before we even hit May. It's often said that while you can't win the division (or a playoff spot) in April, you can certainly lose one. While you can't cement a playoff spot, getting off to a hot start and spotting yourself a lead for a postseason berth generally bodes well for a team's playoff chances.

For illustration purposes as it relates to these two teams, let's take a look at teams reaching 20 wins before May in the Wild Card Era -- while also realizing a good portion of said era only had one Wild Card and now there are three.

Team Year March/April record Final record Playoffs? Seattle Mariners 2001 20-5 116-46 Won AL West; lost ALCS New York Yankees 2003 21-6 101-61 Won AL East; lost World Series Boston Red Sox 2018 21-7 108-54 Won AL East; World Series champs Arizona Diamondbacks 2018 20-8 82-80 No Arizona Diamondbacks 2008 20-8 82-80 No Milwaukee Brewers 2014 20-8 82-80 No Houston Astros 2018 20-10 103-59 Won AL West; lost ALCS Los Angeles Dodgers 2019 20-12 106-56 Won NL West; lost NLDS

We can add the Pirates and Rays to that chart after this season and it'll be fun to see where they end up in the two columns on the right. Here's guessing they'd like to avoid the 82-win parade by the D-Backs and Brewers.

Further, look at the upcoming schedule for these two. It gets fun right away. The Rays host the Pirates for a three-game series in The Trop starting Tuesday. The Rays have the best record and run differential in baseball while the Pirates take both of those titles on the National League side. A World Series preview, perhaps? I feel strongly that it would be difficult to find anyone who would've predicted that a month ago.

For now, though, these have been the two best teams in baseball. We can't be sure it'll continue, but it's been long enough to stop clinging to preseason expectations and the "it's early" trope. It is now May and nearly 20 percent of the season has been played.