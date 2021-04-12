Going crazy and overreacting to individual baseball games in April is dumb. You know this. I know this. And yet, it still happens. Who among us hasn't caught ourselves screaming at the TV during the first inning on a random Wednesday in April? I mean, what good is being a die-hard fan if we don't allow ourselves to embody the spirit of "fanatic?"

Here in the rankings, we try not to overreact, but that doesn't mean we don't react. Reacting is part of the game here.

For example, I put the Red Sox 30th last week as punishment for looking atrocious in being swept by what might prove to be the worst 2021 team. Did I really believe the Red Sox were going to be the worst team in baseball for this season? Of course not. I had them 14th in the rankings just three games earlier. To overreact to a series like that would have been beyond stupid. They are out of the doghouse now with a six-game winning streak behind J.D. Martinez's scorching-hot start. They have seen a gigantic rise this week with the entire New England region hoping they won't draw my wrath again (or maybe they want it to spur another hot streak?).

Bigger picture, we could go back to the 2019 Nationals, who were famously 19-31 through 50 games and still ended up the World Series champions. How absurd would it have been if, at the time of the 19-31 record, I had them ranked in the top five? That's not how this works in a weekly assessment of the 30 teams.

We're still obviously in the range where looking at what I believe is the true talent level of the team has to factor in. Most teams haven't seen each other, head-to-head and the sample of play we've actually seen is tiny. As such, some people might believe things are a bit out of whack. The 6-3 Giants aren't better than the 4-5 Yankees, in my opinion, and the rankings will reflect as much. I didn't drop the Braves lower than 11th despite their 0-4 start and look at them now. Patience has virtue in some cases.

On the opposite end, yes, I'm going to react to some of what we've seen so far. I had the Cubs finishing second in NL Central heading into the season and they look awful. I'd have them fourth if I could redo my preseason predictions. Yes, based upon only nine games. I don't think it's an overreaction because I had spots 1-4 in the Central really close coming in and the other three teams just look much better.

In running through the process in my head, I feel like I'm hearing Michael Scott with his "adapt, readapt, apt" talk in saying to myself, "react, don't overreact, but do react."