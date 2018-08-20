MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox remain on top, but what if the A's and Rockies crash the World Series?

The Astros did salvage the series finale on Sunday, but the biggest story in baseball from this past weekend was easily the Oakland Athletics running them down and tying for first in the division after Saturday night's victory over the defending champs.

What a wild ride. The A's were two games under .500 and 11 1/2 games out on June 15. To even be one game back right now is amazing. In just a bit over two months, the A's cut the deficit to one by going 40-14 since June 15. That's an absurd run. The past month, the A's took three of four in Houston and this time around they won two of three from the Astros.

It's difficult make up a 10-plus game deficit on a good team over the course of four months, let alone just over two. It's really one of the more amazing comebacks we've seen in such a short time.

With all that in mind, it makes sense that the A's would be the hot topic of conversation in the baseball world. They should be. Over on the NL side, though, let's not forget about those Rockies.

Back on June 24, the Rockies lost to the lowly Marlins. I bring up that date because that's the last time the Rockies played a team with a losing record. That's right, since that Sunday, the Rockies have played 46 games and every single one of them came against a team over .500 at the time they faced off. That's brutal.

All they've done in that stretch is go 30-16, which is the best record in the NL during that time. Judging the entire league against the Rockies in this span is cherry-picking an arbitrary endpoint, but the point is the Rockies have been playing better than anyone and they've been doing it against tough competition. That's a strong ballclub.

What if those two teams faced off in the Fall Classic? That would be pretty damn cool. The Rockies have never won a game in the World Series (they were swept in their only trip). The A's haven't been there since 1990, famously seeing a few 100-win "Moneyball" teams fail to get out of the first round of the playoffs.

It would be the type of nondescript matchup that would get all those NFL honks to pound their chest about "ratings!" and that's always good for a laugh.

It would be a fresh matchup, as it's never happened before, obviously. Neither of the teams has made a deep playoff run in a while, so the crowd that gets tired of "the same teams every year" would be pleased, at least in theory.

Selfishly, yeah, I like going places I've never been before and I haven't been to either Oakland Coliseum or Coors Field.

But seriously, it would be so much fun! Casual fans could get acquainted with the likes of Matt Chapman, Nolan Arenado, Khris Davis, Trevor Story and the monster that Blake Treinen has become.

As things stand, these are two of the best teams in baseball.